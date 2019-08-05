Mobbed In London, Ranveer Singh Gives Elderly Fan A Rose, Dances With The Crowd

Ranveer Singh in London's Southall (courtesy ranveersinghtbt)

Highlights Ranveer was in Southall to shoot for an advert Fans swarmed the streets of Southall to get a glimpse of the actor Ranveer greeted and danced with his fans as he navigated the crowd

Ranveer Singh, currently shooting for '83 in London, made a trip to Southall for shooting an advert, when fans in the area identified him and went into a tizzy. Videos and photos from Ranveer's Southall expedition are viral on social media, which reveal that the 34-year-old actor was escorted by heavy security as the crowd of fans kept increasing by the minute. Mobbed by fans, Ranveer Singh was spotted ensuring the safety of those who followed him. In one such viral video, the Padmaavat actor can be seen going down on his knees to greet a wheel-chair bound elderly fan. The video shows Ranveer adorably offering her a pink rose and receiving blessings and a kiss from her in return.

Meanwhile, after spotting Ranveer in Southhall, fans also arranged for dhols and greeted Ranveer with complete band baaja and baraat. Ranveer also showed his bhangra skills as he joined his fans in the celebrations. Ranveer Singh put life in Southall to a standstill but who cares when you can dance with him.

Ranveer Singh's prolonged London stay is because of Kabir Khan's '83, which is a retelling of India's historic win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Ranveer has been cast as cricket legend Kapil Dev, who captained the team in 1983. Deepika Padukone features as Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev. '83 will mark Ranveer and Deepika's first film together after their wedding.

The wait for Ranveer Singh's '83 will come to an end on April

next year.

