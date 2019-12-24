Hrithik Roshan As Krishna In Deepika Padukone's Mahabharata? She Plays Draupadi

Deepika and Hrithik are yet to star in a film together (Courtesy Twitter)

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan haven't co-starred in a movie yet but that might change soon. Weeks after the 33-year-old actress announced she's producing an adaptation of the Mahabharata, Deccan Chronicle reports that Hrithik Roshan is apparently been considered to portray Lord Krishna in the epic drama. During the movie announcement earlier, Deepika had confirmed she will play the role of Draupadi. "Since producer Madhu Mantena is a very close friend of Hrithik's, he is in talks with the star for the role. Playing Lord Krishna is a welcome challenge for any actor. The logistics are being worked out for Hrithik's participation," the publication quoted a source as saying. Deepika will co-produce the film with Madhu Mantena, who was previously part of Phantom Films.

Meanwhile, Deepika and Hrithik also featured in reports that they have been cast as Sita and Rama in the mega-budget Ramayana, which will be co-directed by Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar and co-produced by Madhu Mantena. However, the director dismissed such reports as "rumours" in an interview with Koimoi, saying the casting hasn't begun yet.

Speaking to news agency IANS earlier, Deepika said playing the role of Draupadi is "the role of a lifetime", explaining what will make the upcoming version of the Mahabharata adaptation stand-out - the film will be made from the point of view of Draupadi: "I'm absolutely thrilled and honoured to be playing the role of Draupadi. I truly believe that it is the role of a lifetime. While the Mahabharata is popularly known for its mythological tales and cultural influence, many of life's lessons are also derived from the Mahabharata but most often from its men. Telling it with this fresh and new perspective will not only be interesting but also very significant."

Producer Madhu Mantena added: "While we have all consumed the Mahabharata all our lives, the uniqueness of our film is seeing the same story from the point of view of Draupadi, who is one of the most significant heroines in our country's cultural history."

The Mahabharata adaptation will be made into parts, the first one of which is expected to release in Diwali 2021. Deepika's first film as a producer Chhapaak releases on January 10.