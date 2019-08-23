Deepika Padukone And Hrithik Roshan In 500-Crore Ramayana? What Director Says

Deepika and Hrithik photographed in Mumbai.

Rumour has it that Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan have been/might be cast as Sita and Rama in the mega-budget adaptation of Ramayana announced last month. Don't get your hopes up just yet though. Speaking to Koimoi, director Nitesh Tiwari said, "You said 'rumours', right?" Last month's big announcement made it clear that casting hadn't begun. Mr Tiwari, who will jointly direct with Ravi Udyawar, repeated this. "I have not yet started thinking about the cast yet. First we are trying to get it right on papers, with our executions, and with our thought process and everything. We are still trying to get there, baaki baate we'll start with later," he said. Team Ramayana previously revealed that the cast would be pan-Indian with actors from across the many film industries of the country.

Hrithik Roshan's name was put forward by social media almost the very instant the three-part Ramayana was announced in July - as was that of Prabhas. This week, the Internet seemed convinced that Hrithik had been or was on the verge of being cast in the title role with Deepika Padukone as his Sita - the actors have never been in a film together.

The ambitious Ramayana project already has several big names attached to produce - ex-Phantom Films founder Madhu Mantena, Telugu super-producer Allu Aravind and Prime Focus studios founder Namit Malhotra. The budget is a whopping Rs 500 crore and the three-part film will be shot in 3D and in multiple languages - Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. Currently in development and pre-production, the project aims to begin filming next year.

Time enough for more rumours.

