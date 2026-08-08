"I'll Need A 30-Minute Nap": Founder Recalls Gen Z's Unusual Request During Interview

A job interview took an unexpected turn when a candidate asked for a 30-minute afternoon nap as part of his work routine. The unusual request left a Noida-based founder surprised, but it also made him think about changing workplace expectations and whether results matter more than fixed hours at a desk.

Founder and CEO Nitin Verma shared the experience on LinkedIn. He said a Gen Z candidate told him, "Sir, I'll need a 30-minute nap every afternoon. It boosts my productivity."

Verma recalled that the candidate did not make the request nervously or as a joke. Instead, he said it as if he was negotiating a salary.

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Verma said his first reaction was to end the interview, but he instead smiled and moved on. The interaction, however, made him question whether the candidate was really wrong in asking for a fixed nap time.

Verma said he had read the same studies the candidate probably had and acknowledged that a short afternoon nap can sharpen focus, memory and energy.

He added that much of the corporate world runs on people quietly dozing off in 3 pm meetings, while the candidate was simply honest enough to ask for it openly.

The founder said he respected the candidate's honesty because most people hide who they are during interviews, while the candidate had clearly explained how he worked best. He said that took guts.

Instead of promising a specified nap time, Verma told the candidate, "I don't care when you nap. I care whether the work gets done. Deliver, and I'll never count your hour. Don't, and no nap in the world will save you."

Verma said this reflected the shift Gen Z was pushing in workplaces. He explained that the old way measured effort by hours spent at a desk, while the new approach asks what a person actually produces. However, he added that not every demand made by Gen Z was reasonable.

The founder said the request made him rethink his own assumptions and that a candidate who makes someone do that is usually worth a second look. He revealed that the candidate got the job, adding that the nap was not the point. The confidence to ask for it and the results to support it were what mattered.

