Mountaineer Performs Daring Paragliding Descent From 7,134m Lenin Peak, Video Viral

German mountaineer Jost Kobusch has caught social media's attention after paragliding down from Kyrgyzstan's Lenin Peak earlier this month. After scaling the massive 7,134-meter peak, Kobusch performed the daring move just 15 meters below the summit, instead of making a traditional descent on foot. In a now-viral Instagram post titled, "How does it feel to fly from a 7000er?" Kobusch detailed his experience, which required incredible focus, determination, and most importantly, courage.

Kobusch explained that scaling this particular peak had been a dream for a long time for him. Having tried and failed in 2013, Kobusch said he finally managed to achieve what he had envisioned years ago.

"A few days ago, I fulfilled a dream I'd carried for years. At around 1 pm, I launched my paraglider from 7,119 metres on Pik Lenin, just 15 vertical metres below the summit," said Kobusch.

Kobusch, who is planning to mount a dangerous winter summit of Mount Everest without supplemental oxygen and a Sherpa guide later this year, said standing near Pik Lenin's summit felt surreal.



"Standing there, preparing a wing at over 7,000 metres with the mountains of Kyrgyzstan stretching to the horizon, felt surreal," he said.



"The conditions were spicy, the take-off demanded full concentration, and there were definitely a few moments where my heart rate wasn't in Zone 1 anymore. But once I was airborne, it turned into one of the most memorable experiences I've ever had in the mountains."

The mountaineer said being able to fly down from the peak of a 'seven-thousander' mountain was a truly special experience that he would cherish for a long time.



"After years of climbing peaks around the world, being able to leave a seven-thousander by air instead of descending on foot was something truly special."

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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'This Is So Amazing'

As the post went viral, social media users were stunned by Kobusch's achievement and lauded his courage for completing the challenge.

"I could imagine no better way to get down!" said one user, while another added: "This is so amazing, Jost. Only you could have done this. Congratulations and all the best for Everest."

A third commented: "Awesome, Jost! Absolutely spectacular! Congratulations on the ascent, the summit, and the commitment to launch, fly, and land safely."

A fourth said: "You are the best! Love how fast you've taken to this sport. Great post and awesome to watch you enjoying life to the fullest!"