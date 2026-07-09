US Strike Targeted Bushehr Nuclear Plant Perimeter, Says Iranian Official

The United States targeted the perimeter of Iran's only civilian nuclear plant with a strike on Thursday, Iranian state media reported, citing the deputy governor of Bushehr province.

"Several areas in Bushehr province were targeted today, including the perimeter of the nuclear power plant, a military base in the town of Choghadak and a fishing pier in the south of the province," Ehsan Jahanian said, adding there were no reports of deaths so far.

It came after residents of Choghadak, which sits a little more than 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the Bushehr plant, reported hearing several explosions.

Strikes have previously landed near the power station during the Middle East war.

In April, the UN's nuclear watchdog, the IAEA, warned that attacks near the plant "pose a very real danger to nuclear safety and must stop".

The power station, built with Russian help, has one operational reactor and two further ones under construction. Russia evacuated its staff from the site during the war.

Non-profit monitor ACLED has reported four strikes near the plant during the war.

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