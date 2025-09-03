Heavy Rains Lash Parts Of Delhi, Yamuna Continues To Flow Above Danger Mark

Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Wednesday afternoon. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the forecast for Delhi is "generally cloudy sky with moderate rain" today.

A "thunderstorm with rain" has been predicted for tomorrow, followed by "generally cloudy sky with moderate rain" on September 5, "thunderstorm with rain" on September 6, and "generally cloudy sky" on September 7 and 8.

Following the early morning showers, the Yamuna water level touched 207 metres at the Old Railway Bridge around 1 pm.

The river continues to flow above the danger mark of 205.33 metres. Officials said the all-time high was 208.66 metres.

Relief camps have been set up in Yamuna Khadar and Mayur Vihar Phase-I, while the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has intensified rescue and relief operations.

NDRF Commandant Gyaneshwar Singh said multiple teams were on the ground. "The people living in the low-lying areas have been shifted to safer locations. Our teams have been deployed here since last night...14-18 teams are on standby...Four teams are deployed here," Singh said.

In Yamuna Bazar, residents were evacuated as floodwater entered homes. Villagers in Old Usmanpur and Old Garhi Mendu faced a similar crisis. Families, along with their cattle, were forced to vacate after the river overflowed into their neighbourhoods.

Rakesh, a resident of Old Usmanpur, told ANI, "The water level is increasing rapidly, and it has entered many houses. We were given an order to vacate our house two days ago. The relief tents have now been established here. There are no facilities, the administration is with us, but the facilities are zero. Around 2,500 people with their cattle reside in this village. All the animals were rescued in time."

Flooding was also reported outside the capital, with areas around the Yamuna River in Noida's Sector 167 inundated following the heavy rainfall.

