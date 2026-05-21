Cops Gained Total Control Of Situation: D Fadnavis On Bandra Stone-Throwing

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said police had gained complete control over the situation following violence during an anti-encroachment drive near Bandra railway station in Mumbai, where stones were allegedly pelted at security personnel.

Addressing a press conference, Fadnavis said some "miscreants" attempted to disrupt the demolition operation being carried out by Western Railway authorities.

"Some miscreants pelted stones on the police force while the demolition drive was underway. The police have gained total control over the situation. Police have also arrested those who were responsible for inciting violence," Fadnavis said.

The Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested 16 individuals for allegedly pelting stones and paver blocks at police personnel during the anti-encroachment drive conducted near Bandra railway station (East) on Wednesday. The accused were produced before the Bandra Court earlier in the day.

According to police officials, the stone-pelting continued for nearly an hour before the situation was brought under control. Five police personnel sustained serious injuries, including one officer who suffered a fractured hand and another who sustained a broken nose. Ten others received minor injuries.

The demolition drive was launched by Western Railway on May 19 to clear unauthorised structures from railway land as part of infrastructure expansion and redevelopment projects. The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) had recently auctioned nearby land to private developers for modernisation work.

Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek said nearly 85 per cent of the demolition work had been completed with support from multiple agencies. "We are ensuring that no one faces any kind of trouble or gets injured. Around 1200 personnel, including City Police, RPF and GRP teams, are deployed to maintain law and order," he said.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis also addressed concerns over the kharif season, warning that El Nino could pose a major challenge for Maharashtra this year.

"El Nino is the biggest challenge for the kharif season in the state this year. We are focusing on planning to mitigate the situation," he said, adding that all districts had been equipped to tackle the expected impact of deficient rainfall.

The Chief Minister also announced that the state government would implement a farm loan waiver by June 30.

"We are announcing the farm loan waiver by 30th June. They will be eligible for the next cycle," he said.

On reports of fuel shortages, Fadnavis assured that the state had adequate stock but warned against panic buying and hoarding.

"We have enough stock of fuel right now. But the demand for fuel has increased drastically. We will investigate who is hoarding fuel and act accordingly," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)