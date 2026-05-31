'Injuries Were Superficial': Hospital On Not Admitting Abhishek Banerjee

Confusion prevailed over the hospitalisation status of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday evening, with a private hospital here allotting him a bed in its Intensive Therapy Unit while maintaining that the injuries sustained by him were superficial and did not warrant admission.

Banerjee was taken to a private hospital after complaining of pain in his neck, back and waist following an attack during his visit to Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas district a day earlier, an official of the medical facility said.

"According to preliminary test reports, the injuries sustained by Banerjee are superficial in nature. He doesn't require hospitalisation. However, our doctors are trying to evaluate the injuries more closely, and necessary tests will be conducted. We will come out with a medical bulletin on the patient, if required," a senior official of the hospital said.

Former chief minister Mamata Banerjee was present at the ward alongside Abhishek.

"There are no serious physical signs of an injury, barring bruises in the chest. Patient is talking and is fully conscious and oriented. Hence, (the) patient does not require any admission," a purported note from a hospital doctor said about Banerjee's physical status.

The Diamond Harbour MP was initially taken to a private hospital along the EM Bypass, where he was wheeled into the emergency department for medical attention.

Moments later, he was moved to another private hospital in the city after Mamata Banerjee, who arrived at the hospital to check on his condition, alleged that "no treatment is happening here".

"We are shifting him to another hospital," the former Bengal CM told reporters.

As Abhishek was shifted from the EM Bypass hospital, Mamata Banerjee alleged that medical treatment was being obstructed due to pressure from higher authorities.

"There was pressure from above, and treatment was not being provided properly. That is why we decided to shift him," she said.

The allegation was echoed by TMC MP Derek O'Brien and party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, who alleged that "police and administration were interfering" in the TMC leader's medical assessment at the "behest of their political masters" in the state.

"We are receiving disturbing reports that pressure is being exerted on Bellevue Hospital as well, with attempts allegedly being made to influence decisions regarding his admission and treatment. If these reports are true, such actions are both inhumane and unacceptable. Decisions regarding hospitalisation and discharge must be made solely by doctors based on medical considerations," Ghosh said.

"I want to ask why any administrative authority should interfere in the treatment of an injured patient. Whether a person requires hospitalisation, ICU care, further observation, or discharge is a decision that should be left entirely to doctors and hospital authorities. Political or administrative pressure has no place in medical treatment," he added.

Ghosh said he had reasons to believe that the administrative pressure on the hospitals for Abhishek's quick discharge was exerted at the direction of the state's ruling political dispensation.

TMC leader Sovan Chatterjee, who was also present at the facility, said Abhishek had felt unwell after facing intense public outrage in Sonarpur.

"I do not want to make any political comments. Abhishek has suffered a minor head injury and has sustained injuries in different parts of his body. He is also complaining of nausea. The doctors will be able to provide an accurate assessment once the medical examination is completed," Chatterjee said outside the hospital near Minto Park.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)