For The Banerjees, Who Ruled Bengal For 15 Years, A Fall From Grace

Pushed, heckled, chased, and attacked by the public with eggs in what was once his stronghold, Abhishek Banerjee now stands at a political crossroads marking his career's biggest downfall.

The surprise assault was years in the making, compounded by what the locals claim were years of hidden frustration, oppression, and alleged intimidation by Trinamool workers.

But visually, the implication is deeper.

Banerjee was visiting the family of party workers affected by post-poll violence in Sonarpur in South 24 Paraganas yesterday when a crowd charged at him with 'chor, chor' slogans.

Eggs thrown at him stained his white shirt. Stones flew in too, and he was made to wear a cricket helmet and moved to safety by the cops amid a sea of people trying to push and grab him.

Five persons have been arrested in this connection.

Loss Of Power

Ironically, he once walked the same streets fearlessly. His aunt, Mamata Banerjee, was the chief minister, but crucially, this South 24 Paraganas district was known to be his safest fortress. It was in this district that the Falta seat had gone for a repoll due to alleged intimidation and voter fraud during the April 29 voting.

The Trinamool's influence was such that the party had swept all but just one seat here in 2021.

This time, it was different. His party had lost the state elections. His aunt, Mamata Banerjee, whom he assists in running the party, had lost her government after 15 years. The allegations against his party were gathering steam. Cracks were visible within as well.

But more importantly, public outrage was at its peak.

Read: Abhishek Banerjee Assaulted During Visit To Party Worker's House

Bengal minister Dilip Ghosh said the public has been enduring the Banerjees' rule for 15 years. "The anger must show up somewhere. Looking at the election results, he (Banerjee) should have understood the situation. Why go there to play the hero?" he asked, blaming Banerjee for triggering the public.

The ruling BJP has trashed the Trinamool's allegations that it was behind the incident.

Nonetheless, the imagery of a leader like Banerjee being manhandled by the public depicts a fall from grace and loss of trust of the masses.

While election results made clear that the Banerjees faced anti-incumbency and were evicted from power, the manhandling shows a deep insecurity and how difficult it could be to earn back trust.

The assault also embodied how cruel the loss of political fortune could be - and how brutal the implications could be.

The public anger against the Banerjees, who have often faced criticism over the party's dynastic structure, reflects a massive change in how the public perceived their leaders. The urge for accountability, coupled with violent expression, is what appears to have driven Saturday's incident.

A Blame Game

Mamata Banerjee said that his nephew could have died had he not worn the helmet, and that he had blood clots in his chest. He was rushed to a private hospital and moved to another. But doctors ruled out any critical injury, and he was discharged.

The Trinamool chief, however, launched a direct attack. "Rulers became killers," she said. Her nephew called it "BJP-sponsored". "This was pre-planned. They want to kill me," he said.

Read: "Rulers Became Killers": Mamata Banerjee vs BJP On Abhishek Banerjee Assault

The BJP denied, with state chief Samik Bhattacharya stating that his party had no involvement in the attack.

State minister Agnimitra Paul held Banerjee responsible for what occurred yesterday. She also recalled his threats and "arrogance", and said, "This is the public's anger. For 15 years, you thought you were God. What kind of politics have you played? Today, eggs are being thrown at you, shoes are being thrown at you. People are spitting and abusing you in front of your house," she said.