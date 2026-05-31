"You Did Wrong": Mamata Banerjee Heard Scolding Hospital CEO, BJP Shares Video

Former chief minister Mamata Banerjee was purportedly heard scolding the chief executive of a private hospital in Kolkata hours after her nephew was attacked by a crowd. A state BJP leader has shared a clip in which Banerjee was allegedly heard admonishing Pradeep Tandon, CEO of the Belle Vue Hospital in Kolkata.

"Sorry Mr Tandon, you have done the wrong thing. Please remember what else we have done for you. God will not excuse you. You made a mistake. You should be ashamed of it. Everybody will remember your arrogance," she is heard yelling in the clip. "You are running the hospital and threatening the doctors because the BJP is in power. Tomorrow, if the central government is not there, we will take care of it," she purportedly told Tandon.

Sharing the clip, BJP state spokesperson Debjit Sarkar alleged that she tried to pressurise the hospital authorities to admit her nephew despite his reports showing no significant injuries.

Read: 'He Could Have Died': Mamata Banerjee On Nephew Abhishek Banerjee's Assault

"Is this an attempt to evade the CID summons to Abhishek Banerjee? Patients who genuinely need treatment should not suffer because of political pressure," he added.

Abhishek Banerjee, Lok Sabha MP and the nephew of Mamata Banerjee, came under attack when he visited the party workers affected by post-poll violence in Sonarpur in South Paraganas.

He was heckled and pushed by a crowd, and eggs were thrown at him amid 'chor, chor' slogans, due to what the BJP and the locals claim is a result of years of alleged oppression and intimidation by his supporters. He was eventually made to wear a cricket helmet to protect him from stones and was moved to safety.

NDTV could not independently verify the clip.

Abhishek Banerjee called the attack "BJP-sponsored", but the BJP denied any involvement.

Soon after the assault, he was taken to Belle Vue Hospital, but the doctors discharged him, saying he did not need admission.

"There is no serious physical sign of injury except for bruises on the chest. Patient is talking and is fully conscious and oriented," a statement by the hospital read.

Read: For The Banerjees, Who Ruled Bengal For 15 Years, A Fall From Grace

Mamata Banerjee later alleged that the BJP had been pressurising the hospital authorities against admitting her nephew.

"Those who are in power are threatening the hospitals not to admit Abhishek Banerjee because they don't want him to be treated. When I was with the hospital administrator, he told me that he was getting threat calls from the police," she said. She also claimed that her nephew could have died if he had not worn a helmet.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the assault.