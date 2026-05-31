'He Could Have Died': Mamata Banerjee On Nephew Abhishek Banerjee's Assault

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed her nephew and Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee had "blood clots" in his chest after the attack on him in Bengal's Sonarpur. She also alleged that Abhishek could have died had it not been for someone putting a helmet on him.

Locals heckled and threw eggs at Abhishek on Saturday evening when he went to meet party workers in South 24 Parganas' Sonarpur - who were affected by violence following the party's loss in the assembly election. The crowds who confronted Abhishek Banerjee also raised slogans, including "chor, chor" against him.

Videos showed Abhishek in a white shirt and a cricket helmet, walking amid a huge crowd shouting and grabbing at him.

"I have been informed that had a helmet not been placed on his head at the crucial moment, the consequences could have been fatal," Mamata Banerjee said, claiming that her nephew suffered injuries to his chest and rib area due to people throwing stones and physical assault.

The former chief minister also slammed hospitals over their treatment of Abhishek - who was complaining of pain in his neck, back, and waist following the attack. Abhishek was initially taken to a private hospital along the EM Bypass, where he was wheeled into the emergency department for medical attention. Moments later, he was moved to another private hospital in the city after Mamata Banerjee, who arrived at the hospital to check on his condition, alleged that "no treatment is happening here".

Photo Credit: PTI

"If there was genuinely no need for hospitalisation, why was he first taken to the ITU, kept under observation for nearly two hours, and advised to undergo multiple medical tests and scans? The doctors who examined him observed multiple injuries and advised urgent medical investigations. According to the medical assessment, he sustained multiple blunt injuries to the face, back, chest, and neck," she said.

The Trinamool Congress supremo claimed there was "pressure from above" on the hospitals to not treat her nephew properly.

"The most disturbing aspect of today's developments is the allegation that pressure was exerted on doctors and hospital authorities regarding the treatment of an injured patient," she said, asserting that decisions on admission, discharge, and treatment should rest solely with medical professionals.

"Politics should be fought politically. The answer to political differences cannot be violence, intimidation, weapons, or fear," Mamata added.

According to the former chief minister, her party decided to continue Abhishek's treatment under the supervision of trusted doctors and family physicians.

She also questioned the administration's role, saying the police had prior information about the visit. "The police had prior information regarding the visit of Abhishek; despite that, questions remain regarding security arrangements," Mamata said, alleging that outsiders had been brought in to create violence.

Abhishek Banerjee's reaction

Abhishek Banerjee blamed the recently elected BJP in the state for the attack.

"It's all BJP-sponsored. Look what they have done. This is their example of democracy. It hasn't even been a month, and the police are nowhere to be seen," he said.

Abhishek alleged that the political rivals "want to kill" him.

Some Trinamool leaders also alleged they were targeted by political rivals after their loss in the election.

Five people have been arrested so far in connection with the attack.

BJP's 'karma' reply

BJP leader Keya Ghosh, responding to the allegations by the Trinamool party leaders, said that the attack on Abhishek Banerjee was a "karma" to them.

"For the past 15 years, people in West Bengal have witnessed various atrocities in the era of the Trinamool government. Today, they are getting the return gift. Do you know what karma is? You will get what you have done," she said.

(With inputs from agencies)