INDIA Bloc Revival In Bengal? Support For Mamata Banerjee Over Nephew's Assault

The assumption that the Bengal Assembly election reversal diminished Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee's stature within the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) came under strain on Saturday, as several Opposition leaders rallied behind her in condemning the assault on her nephew and TMC leader, Abhishek Banerjee.

Abhishek Banerjee, one of the party's most prominent leaders, was assaulted by a mob in Sonarpur, South 24 Parganas, where he had gone to meet the victims of the post-election violence. Mamata Banerjee, who was unseated earlier this month after a whirlwind 15 years in power, blamed her nemesis, the Bharatiya Janata Party, for the attack. The ruling party, however, denied the allegation.

Amid question marks on the future of the alliance, which is fraught with internal contradictions and infighting, the Opposition appeared united over this matter. Making the attack the focal point of a broader Opposition offensive against the BJP, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal accused the ruling party of fostering political violence.

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"Strongly condemn the shocking attack on MP Shri Abhishek Banerjee in Sonarpur, as he went to meet the families affected by post-poll violence in the state," Mallikarjun Kharge said, alleging "a deliberate lack of adequate police protection for a prominent Opposition leader".

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav described the incident as a "heinous conspiracy", alleging that the attack was intended to create unrest.

"By getting a murderous attack carried out on senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee, the anarchic BJP government has proved that it can do nothing except indulge in hateful and violent politics," Yadav said in a post on X.

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal said the incident pointed to a worsening law-and-order situation in the state.

"I strongly condemn the attack on Abhishek Banerjee ji. There is a deeply worrying breakdown of law and order in West Bengal at present. Wherever the BJP comes to power," he said, alleging that the BJP can't tolerate a strong opposition.

"High praise to Abhishek Banerjee ji for standing strong and supporting the grieving family during this tragedy," he added.

Also read: "Rulers Became Killers": Mamata Banerjee vs BJP On Abhishek Banerjee Assault

BJP Reaction

The BJP rejected allegations that it orchestrated the attack and maintained that residents were protesting against the ruling Trinamool Congress over recent incidents of violence in the region.

BJP leaders argued that public anger against the TMC was being mischaracterised as a politically motivated assault. BJP leaders have also accused the Trinamool Congress of attempting to use the incident for political mileage.

"There is no BJP involvement in the egg-throwing, manhandling incident. People know how TMC has governed for the last 15 years in the state. The police and authorities should look over the families affected by post-poll violence. The TMC has no moral or political right to go over to them," said Samik Bhattacharya, the chief of the ruling party's Bengal unit.

TMC leaders insisted the incident was not a spontaneous expression of public anger but a pre-planned attack.

Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev alleged that the assault was "premeditated and planned".

"This is not people's outrage, this is the fear of AITC's support that may be silent now but still stands with us. This will not work," Dev said, urging BJP leaders not to blame ordinary people of Bengal for the incident.

Also read: Opinion | Mamata Banerjee Brought Down The Left, But Never Quite Learnt From Its Fall

What Happened

The confrontation occurred during Abhishek Banerjee's visit to Sonarpur to meet the family of a TMC worker who recently died amid ongoing political tensions in the area. A mob gathered near the route of Banerjee's convoy and allegedly attempted to block and attack his vehicle.

Videos circulating on social media show Banerjee being surrounded by a crowd, with eggs, stones, and shoes hurled at him amid chants of "chor chor" (thief). His shirt was torn, and he was seen wearing a helmet for protection while being escorted away.

Police personnel later intervened to control the situation and dispersed the crowd.

Mamata Banerjee's INDIA push

Mamata Banerjee has had a complex relationship with the INDIA bloc. While she remained in the Opposition's umbrella alliance, she contested the Lok Sabha polls as well as the recent Assembly polls alone. Her lone escapades worked in the general elections but miserably failed in the Assembly polls.

The BJP, which had been struggling to get a toehold in the state in 2016, formed a government in West Bengal in 2026, dismantling one of the few Opposition citadels across the country. The setback necessitated Banerjee warming up to the INDIA bloc. Hence, she has called for a meeting of the alliance.