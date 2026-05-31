After Abhishek Banerjee, Another Trinamool MP Attacked In Bengal

A day after Trinamool's second-in-command Abhishek Banerjee was assaulted by a crowd, another party MP came under attack in his own constituency in West Bengal this morning.

Kalyan Banerjee was hit on his head in Hooghly's Chanditala, showed visuals, while cops tried to control the crowd. He then wrapped his hand around his head and fell to the ground.

He also faced black flags and 'chor chor' slogans, much like the so-called public outrage that his colleague had faced in Sonarpur in South 24 Paraganas district the previous day.

Kalyan Banerjee and his supporters were protesting in Chanditala over the Sonarpur incident when he came under attack.

Blaming the BJP for the attack, he alleged that either a cricket ball or a stone was thrown targeting his head.

"The BJP workers yelled at me, abused me, and they threw a duce ball or a stone at my head. I started bleeding. I still came here. I don't have the strength to speak. The people will do justice. This is no public outrage. The BJP workers were beating our people. Now, they have targeted me," he told the crowd that had gathered.