Mumbai-Pune Expressway 'Missing Link' Opens, To Cut Travel Time By 30 Minutes

The long-awaited Mumbai-Pune Expressway 'Missing Link' project is set to be inaugurated on Friday, May 1, on the occasion of Maharashtra Day.

Developed by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), the project is expected to transform travel between the two major cities by reducing distance, easing congestion, and improving safety.

Inauguration ceremony and project cost

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Sunetra Pawar, the wife of Ajit Pawar, will inaugurate the project. Built at an estimated cost of Rs 6,695 crore, the Missing Link is considered a landmark achievement in modern road engineering.

Reduced travel time and distance

Once operational, the new route will shorten the Mumbai-Pune distance by around 6 kilometers and cut travel time by 20-30 minutes.

It allows commuters to bypass the dangerous and winding Khandala Ghat section. Nearly 70% of traffic is expected to shift to this route, resulting in smoother traffic flow and reduced fuel consumption.

Advanced engineering features

One of the highlights of the project is its twin tunnels. One tunnel stretches 8.92 km, among the longest in Asia, while the second is 1.75 km long. With widths up to 23.75 meters, these tunnels are among the widest globally and support eight lanes of traffic.

Equipped with modern safety features such as ventilation, lighting, and emergency exits, the tunnels are designed for efficiency and safety. The widest tunnel is also being considered for a Guinness World Record.

Connectivity

The project includes a 650-meter-long cable-stayed bridge over Tiger Valley, with pillars reaching up to 184 meters, making it one of India's tallest road bridges. It can withstand wind speeds of up to 252 km/h and features a 305-meter main span.

Additionally, an 850-meter viaduct ensures smooth travel across difficult terrain. The route connects Khopoli to Kusgaon near Lonavala, passing beneath Lonavala Lake, a challenging engineering feat. The new route will improve connectivity to popular tourist destinations such as Lohagad Fort, Visapur Fort, and the Karla Caves.

The project, which began around 2018-2019, faced multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, rugged Sahyadri terrain, heavy monsoons, and strong winds.

Traffic rules

Initially, only light motor vehicles will be allowed, while heavy vehicles will continue on the old route for six months. Despite the massive investment, commuters will not face any additional toll charges, as existing toll rates at Khalapur and Talegaon will continue to apply.

Overall, the Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link is expected to reduce accident risks, improve traffic flow, cut down carbon emissions, and strengthen commercial connectivity between the two major cities.