Maharashtra Day 2026: What's Open And Closed On May 1 Across The State

Maharashtra Day 2026 will be observed on Friday, May 1, marking the formation of the state in 1960 and bringing together history, culture, and public celebrations. The day traces its origins to the Bombay Reorganisation Act, 1960, under which the erstwhile Bombay State was divided into Maharashtra and Gujarat along linguistic lines. The formation followed the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement, a major political push for a separate Marathi-speaking state, reflecting the region's cultural identity and political history.

This year, the occasion coincides with International Workers' Day and Buddha Purnima, making it significant across the country. With a long weekend, travel activity and public movement are expected to rise.

A parade is organised at Shivaji Park, attended by government officials and dignitaries. Across Maharashtra, cultural performances, flag hoisting ceremonies, and public events highlight the state's traditions and heritage.

What's Closed And Open On May 1

As a public holiday, several services will remain shut. These include government offices and public institutions, schools and colleges, and liquor shops as a dry day is observed. Stock markets, including the National Stock Exchange of India and the Bombay Stock Exchange, will remain closed. Banks across most parts of India will also be shut in line with RBI guidelines.

Despite the holiday, several services will continue to function. Tourist landmarks such as Marine Drive and the Gateway of India will remain open. Temples, beaches, and monuments will also be accessible to the public. Public transport services, including local trains, metro, buses, and taxis, will operate on holiday schedules.

Maharashtra Day remains a blend of history and celebration, marked by official events, cultural programmes, and statewide observance.