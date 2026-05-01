Are Stock Markets, MCX, Banks Shut Today?

- Indian stock markets will be closed on May 1, 2026, for Maharashtra Day and Labour Day
- BSE, NSE trading suspended in equity, derivatives, SLB, and electronic gold segments on May 1
- MCX will be closed in the morning but open for evening trading from 5:00 PM to 11:30 PM
Stock Market Today: Indian stock exchanges will remain shut on May 1, 2026, on account of Maharashtra Day, which coincides with Labour Day (May Day).
Both BSE Sensex and National Stock Exchange of India will suspend trading across all major segments for the day. This will be the second market holiday in April-May, after exchanges were closed on April 14 for Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti.
What Segments Will Remain Closed?
Trading will remain suspended in:
- Equity segment
- Equity derivatives
- Currency derivatives
- Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB)
- Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR)
- The National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Limited will also remain closed in both sessions.
MCX To Open Only For Evening Session
Unlike equity markets, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) of India will function partially.
- Morning session: Closed
- Evening session: Open from 5:00 PM to 11:30 PM
- MCX's 2026 calendar lists 16 trading holidays, with a mix of full and partial closures.
Stock Market Holidays In May 2026
|Date
|Occasion
|Market Status
|May 1
|Maharashtra Day / Labour Day
|Closed (BSE, NSE)
|May 28
|Bakri Id (Eid-ul-Adha)
|Closed (BSE, NSE)
Other Key Market Holidays In 2026
|Date
|Occasion
|Market Status
|June 26
|Muharram
|Closed
|Sept 14
|Ganesh Chaturthi
|Closed
|Oct 2
|Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
|Closed
|Oct 20
|Dussehra
|Closed
|Nov 10
|Diwali Balipratipada
|Closed
|Nov 24
|Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev
|Closed
|Dec 25
|Christmas
|Closed
Four holidays in 2026 fall on weekends and will not affect trading: Mahashivratri (Feb 15), Eid-ul-Fitr (Mar 21), Independence Day (Aug 15), and Diwali Laxmi Pujan (Nov 8).
What Is Labour Day & Why May 1 Is A Holiday?
Labour Day, also known as May Day or International Workers' Day, recognises the contribution of workers and labour movements across sectors. It is observed as a public holiday in more than 20 Indian states. However, it is not a uniform nationwide shutdown.
Are Banks Open On May 1?
Bank operations depend on state-level observance under RBI guidelines.
- Banks closed in most Labour Day-observing states
- Open in some regions such as Gujarat, Odisha, Rajasthan
- 60-70% of bank branches likely shut
- UPI, ATMs, net banking: Fully functional
Are Government Offices Open?
- State government offices: Mostly closed in observing states
- Central government offices: Vary by location
- Estimated 65-75% shutdown nationwide
What Remains Open On May 1?
- Malls, cinemas, restaurants: Mostly operational in cities
- Public transport: Running normally
- Hospitals, pharmacies, emergency services: Open
- Online services: Fully functional
- Private offices: Mostly open unless company holiday
- Schools and colleges: 80-90% closed due to holiday/summer break
Apart from designated holidays, Indian stock markets operate on all weekdays and remain shut on Saturdays and Sundays.
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