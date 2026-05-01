Are Stock Markets, MCX, Banks Shut Today?

Stock Market Today: Indian stock exchanges will remain shut on May 1, 2026, on account of Maharashtra Day, which coincides with Labour Day (May Day).

Both BSE Sensex and National Stock Exchange of India will suspend trading across all major segments for the day. This will be the second market holiday in April-May, after exchanges were closed on April 14 for Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti.

What Segments Will Remain Closed?

Trading will remain suspended in:

Equity segment

Equity derivatives

Currency derivatives

Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB)

Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR)

The National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Limited will also remain closed in both sessions.

MCX To Open Only For Evening Session

Unlike equity markets, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) of India will function partially.

Morning session: Closed

Evening session: Open from 5:00 PM to 11:30 PM

MCX's 2026 calendar lists 16 trading holidays, with a mix of full and partial closures.

Stock Market Holidays In May 2026

Date Occasion Market Status May 1 Maharashtra Day / Labour Day Closed (BSE, NSE) May 28 Bakri Id (Eid-ul-Adha) Closed (BSE, NSE)

Other Key Market Holidays In 2026

Date Occasion Market Status June 26 Muharram Closed Sept 14 Ganesh Chaturthi Closed Oct 2 Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti Closed Oct 20 Dussehra Closed Nov 10 Diwali Balipratipada Closed Nov 24 Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev Closed Dec 25 Christmas Closed

Four holidays in 2026 fall on weekends and will not affect trading: Mahashivratri (Feb 15), Eid-ul-Fitr (Mar 21), Independence Day (Aug 15), and Diwali Laxmi Pujan (Nov 8).

What Is Labour Day & Why May 1 Is A Holiday?

Labour Day, also known as May Day or International Workers' Day, recognises the contribution of workers and labour movements across sectors. It is observed as a public holiday in more than 20 Indian states. However, it is not a uniform nationwide shutdown.

Are Banks Open On May 1?

Bank operations depend on state-level observance under RBI guidelines.

Banks closed in most Labour Day-observing states

Open in some regions such as Gujarat, Odisha, Rajasthan

60-70% of bank branches likely shut

UPI, ATMs, net banking: Fully functional

Are Government Offices Open?

State government offices: Mostly closed in observing states

Central government offices: Vary by location

Estimated 65-75% shutdown nationwide

What Remains Open On May 1?

Malls, cinemas, restaurants: Mostly operational in cities

Public transport: Running normally

Hospitals, pharmacies, emergency services: Open

Online services: Fully functional

Private offices: Mostly open unless company holiday

Schools and colleges: 80-90% closed due to holiday/summer break

Apart from designated holidays, Indian stock markets operate on all weekdays and remain shut on Saturdays and Sundays.