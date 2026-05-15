IPS Officer Whose Life Story Inspired '12th Fail' Film Gets Key Mumbai Post

More than 50 Indian Police Service (IPS) officials were transferred in Maharashtra on Friday.

As per the Home department order, Mumbai Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Lakhmi Gautam was transferred as Special Inspector General of Police (IGP), Maharashtra State.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Satyanarayan Chaudhary was posted as Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), while Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumbhare has been transferred as Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order).

Joint Commissioner of Police, Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Nishit Mishra and Joint Commissioner of Police (Administration) Jai Kumar were promoted as Special Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Seven officers holding the rank of Special Inspector General of Police, including Datta Karale, Pravin Padwal, Manoj Sharma and Suvez Haque, were transferred to new postings.

Two Additional Commissioners of Police in Mumbai -- Mahesh Patil and Paramjit Singh Dahiya -- were transferred along with three Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), namely Dixit Gedam, Pravin Munde and Krishnkant Upadhyay.

Rajesh Pradhan, a 2003-batch IPS officer, will head the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing.

Manoj Kumar Sharma, whose life story inspired the film "12th Fail", was appointed as Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Mumbai.

A 2005-batch IPS officer, Sharma had earlier served as DCP Zone 1 and Additional Commissioner of Police (West Region) in Mumbai.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)