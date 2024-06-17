Several IPS Officers Transferred, Given New Postings In Telangana Reshuffle

This is second major bureaucratic reshuffle after the Congress assumed office in December last year.

In yet another bureaucratic reshuffle within a week, the Telangana government on Monday transferred and gave new postings to 28 officers, most of them IPS. The order was issued by Telangana Government Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari.

Government of Telangana transferred 28 IPS officers who were serving in various posts in the state. The order has been issued by Telangana Government Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari. pic.twitter.com/qG005BjQ4r — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2024

This comes days after the government undertook a reshuffle of district collectors. On June 15, it transferred and gave postings to as many as 20 IAS officers - first major reshuffle of district Collectors after the Congress government assumed office in December last year.

The state government also plans to soon fill 531 posts of civil assistant surgeons, 193 lab technicians and 31 staff nurses as part of measures to strengthen public health. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has been focused on improving health services for people and the notifications to fill the vacancies of civil assistant surgeons, lab technicians and staff nurses will be issued soon, an official release said on Saturday.