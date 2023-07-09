Key BJP Meet In Hyderabad Today Amid Talks Of Cabinet Reshuffle

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Telangana, the Bharatiya Janata Party will today hold a strategy meet in Hyderabad as the party preps for important state polls and the 2024 national election just nine months away.

BJP President JP Nadda will chair the meeting which will be attended by 11 party state chiefs.

The party plans to identify gaps ahead of upcoming elections and prepare an action plan, particularly after the BJP's recent defeat in Karnataka.

With Telangana assembly elections just six months away, the BJP is already tackling a rare affliction of internal conflict in the state leadership. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy was recently appointed the Telangana BJP president.

This change in leadership saw Mr Reddy replace Bandi Sanjay, reflecting the party's broader strategic recalibration in the state.

Mr Reddy has been tasked with winning the upcoming state polls as Telangana could end up being a gateway to the south for BJP.

PM Modi is also expected to rejig his cabinet, another move aimed at strengthening the party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Though a cabinet shuffle has been in the works for months, speculation has intensified in the past few days following meetings between BJP president JP Nadda and various ministers and party leaders. The changes may be announced any day now, at least before the monsoon session of parliament starting July 20, sources say.