Karnataka IPS Officer Roopa D Transferred Days After Being Accused Of Planting Files

Karnataka IPS officer Roopa D was transferred from the Internal Security Division with immediate effect on Wednesday, days after being accused by a colleague of allegedly "planting" files in her office.

"Roopa D, IPS (2000 batch), Inspector General of Police, Internal Security Division, is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Managing Director, Karnataka Silk Marketing Board Limited, Bengaluru, vice Chandrashekar N, IAS, transferred," the official notification stated.

Last month, Vartika Katiyar filed a written complaint with Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, alleging that two junior police officers had entered her office by obtaining keys from the control room during her absence.

She claimed they acted at Roopa B's behest and "planted" files in her office.

On March 3, Katiyar, a 2010 batch IPS officer, was also transferred from the Internal Security Division and posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police & Additional Commandant General, Home Guards, and Ex-officio Additional Director, Civil Defence, Bengaluru.

Later, Roopa D wrote a letter to the Chief Secretary, terming Katiyar's allegations "false and baseless".

"Even on the face of it, the allegations are absurd, as I am the next senior officer in the hierarchy and officially have access to files. I can call for any file and send any file after disposal to Vartika Katiyar. She seems to be giving a false narrative without any head or tail to it," she stated in a letter dated March 4.

According to Roopa, the alleged incident occurred on September 6, 2024, and nothing was found "amiss or out of place" by Vartika Katiyar all these months or even now.

"It is clear that an absurd and concocted narrative has been created by her (Katiyar) with the sole purpose of creating controversy," she stated.

