'They Don't Have Parents': Woman Elopes With Lover, Leaves Children On A Bus

"These children have no parents. Please put them on a bus bound for Yavatmal." This was the handwritten note found in the pocket of a child who was spotted weeping on a bus, alongside their sibling.

The note also bore a mobile number.

A call to the given number and an investigation into the case revealed that the children have been abandoned by their mother, who left to be with her lover. The probe also found that the woman robbed her father before fleeing to start a new chapter of her life.

Woman Steals Cash, Sooter

On April 30, an elderly man from Yavatmal in Maharashtra filed a police complaint, accusing his daughter of running away with cash and his scooter.

Days later, he was called by the police to Beed. He is the maternal grandfather of the two children found weeping on a bus.

Children Left Behind, Woman Elopes With Lover

The investigation revealed that the woman seated her two children on the Pandharpur-Sambhaji Nagar bus and departed with her lover on a scooter she had stolen from her father.

The handwritten note found in the pocket of a child who was spotted weeping on a bus, alongside their sibling.

Upon reaching Beed, the bus conductor spotted the children and recovered a note from one of the child's pockets. He then informed the police.

When the grandfather arrived at Beed police station, he, according to the police, seemed more concerned about his scooter than children. The elderly man allegedly showed no interest in comforting his grandchildren, who had been abandoned by their mother.

The man allegedly refused to take the custody of the children.

The police had to take charge of the situation and ensure children were taken care of.

Currently, with the assistance of the Beed Child Welfare Committee and the District Administration, both children have been admitted to a 'Shishugriha' (infant care home), where they are receiving comprehensive care.

(With inputs from Akash Sawant)