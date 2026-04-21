Woman, 25, Jumps Into Well With 2 Children In Maharashtra, All 3 Die

A 25-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide along with her two young children after jumping into a well following a domestic dispute in Maharashtra's Latur district.

According to the information, the woman took the extreme step late on Sunday night due to prolonged family tension. All three were found dead on Monday afternoon.

The woman has been identified as Nikita Amardip Bhure (25). Police said she had been facing domestic problems for some time. On Sunday evening, the dispute between Nikita and her husband Amardip escalated and continued until midnight.

Under severe stress, Nikita allegedly left the house around 1:30 am with her two children, five-year-old daughter Shivani and three-year-old son Shivansh, headed towards a nearby well.

When Nikita and the children did not return home, family members searched for them on Monday morning but could not trace them. Later in the afternoon, the bodies of Nikita and her children were found in a well near their house.

Local villagers informed the police immediately after noticing the bodies.

A team from the police station reached the spot soon after receiving the information. With the help of local residents, the bodies were taken out of the well.

Police sent the bodies for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from Vishnu Barge)