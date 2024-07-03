Shiv Sena's "Slow Poison" Barb Gets BJP's "<i>Begani Shaadi</i>..." Retort

Shiv Sena leader and former Maharashtra minister Abdul Sattar has launched one of the sharpest attacks yet on ally BJP, accusing it of systematically weakening the Shiv Sena at the grassroots and warning that the Mahayuti alliance itself could face trouble if corrective steps are not taken.

In an interview with NDTV, Sattar claimed that the BJP's expansion within Maharashtra was coming at the cost of its alliance partners and described the process as a "slow poison" that was damaging the Shiv Sena's organisational base.

The remarks come amid growing friction within the ruling alliance over the upcoming Legislative Council elections. One of the key flashpoints has been the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Jalna seat, traditionally seen as a Shiv Sena stronghold, which was ultimately allotted to the BJP. Sattar had publicly argued that the constituency should have remained with Shiv Sena.

The dispute escalated after Sattar's son, Sameer Sattar, filed a rebel nomination for the election. However, following a late-night meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Thane with Shiv Sena MPs, MLAs and senior office-bearers from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, efforts were made to contain the rebellion. Sameer Sattar is now expected to withdraw his nomination.

Sattar's comments also came shortly after the Thane meeting, where Shinde held discussions with leaders from the region for nearly three hours.

"After the 2024 elections, the situation has changed. BJP has stolen our government. If an opposition party eats into our space, that is their skill. But why is our big brother doing it?" Sattar said.

The Shiv Sena leader said his concerns were not personal but reflected growing unease within the party.

"Shiv Sena has been affected by slow poison. We have conveyed this to our leader. We request the BJP not to do this. We are alliance partners. Why try to finish us?" he said.

'No One Can Stop Shinde-Thackeray Reunion, If.'

Backing recent comments by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve on the possibility of reconciliation between the two Sena factions, Sattar said the decision ultimately rested with the leadership.

"If Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray decide to unite, no power in the world can stop them," he said.

The discussion gained momentum after Sattar and Danve were recently seen publicly embracing on the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Highway. While neither side has suggested that formal talks are underway, the optics of the meeting, coupled with recent comments from leaders on both sides, have fuelled debate about the future of the divided Shiv Sena.

Sattar argued that the party's survival should remain the priority.

"It is important to remove the slow poison from the body. We need to cure the disease at the right time," he said.

Warning For Mahayuti

The former minister also issued a warning about the long-term future of the BJP-led alliance.

"If we are not vigilant, we will face more problems in 2029. Mahayuti may not stay intact in 2029," he said.

According to Sattar, BJP has increasingly absorbed local political rivals of Shiv Sena leaders across several districts, creating resentment among Sena workers.

"All our opponents are now with BJP. My opponent, Sanjay Shirsat's opponent, Bhumare's opponent, all have been taken into BJP," he said.

He maintained that the issue was not with the alliance's top leadership but with developments at the district level.

"If no action is taken, then we will know whether the state leadership agrees with what is happening," he added.

Sattar also renewed the Shiv Sena's demand that Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde should get an opportunity to return as Chief Minister.

"For two-and-a-half years, our leader should be the Chief Minister. That will do justice to the alliance. If Nitish Kumar can become Chief Minister again, why not Eknath Shinde?" he asked.

BJP Hits Back

BJP leaders have dismissed Sattar's remarks as a reflection of his frustration over recent political developments.

State BJP spokesperson Navnath Ban took a swipe at the Shiv Sena leader, saying, "Begani shaadi mein Abdullah deewana," and suggested Sattar's anger stemmed from not getting the seat he wanted.