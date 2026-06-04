Maharashtra Teen Rams Speeding Car Into Pedestrians, Vehicles, 5 Injured

Five people were injured after a speeding car allegedly driven by a 15-year-old boy rammed into them in Maharashtra's Jalgaon on Wednesday night. He immediately fled the scene in a case of hit-and-run.

The incident took place as the teen driver lost control of the vehicle, and the car veered onto the roadside, striking pedestrians. The collision resulted in a severe fracture to the leg of a young man who was riding an electric two-wheeler. A total of nine people were caught in the path of the accident, five of whom sustained injuries.

All the injured people were immediately admitted to a nearby private hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

According to reports, chaos erupted on Ramanandnagar Road after the incident, with enraged locals gathering at the spot.

Fearing the crowd's wrath and the possibility of physical assault, the minor driver abandoned his vehicle at the spot and fled.

Taking cognisance of the incident, the police have initiated an investigation and are currently searching for the teen who is on the run, officials said.