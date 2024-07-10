Woman Killed By Speeding Car In Another Hit-And-Run Case In Maharashtra

The chilling accident was caught on a nearby CCTV camera

In yet another case of hit-and-run in Maharashtra, a 36-year-old woman was killed by a speeding car in Nashik on Tuesday. The woman, identified as Vaishali Shinde, was flung in the air and thrown about 15-20 metres after the white-colour hatchback hit her from the back, the chilling CCTV footage of the incident showed.

Two men standing on the same side of the road can be seen rushing towards her after the horrific crash. She was taken to a hospital but succumbed to her injuries.

The driver ran away after the accident, which occurred in the Gangapur area around 5 pm.

The police have taken two persons in custody.

The incident comes three days after a speeding BMW hit a couple on a two-wheeler in Mumbai's Worli, resulting in the death of a 45-year-old woman. The woman, identified as Kaveri Nakhwa, was returning home with her husband, Pradip, after reportedly shopping for fish to cook.

The man behind the wheels was Mihir Shah, the son of politician Rajesh Shah, a member of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction.

She was dragged for 1.5 km after the collision before the BMW was stopped. The police said the CCTV footage indicates Shah then exchanged seats with his driver, pulled the woman's body out from under the car, and left it on the road. The car was then driven away.

He has been arrested along with his father and the driver.

Earlier in May, a 17-year-old minor was allegedly involved in the Pune Porsche car crash that killed two techies.

According to the police, the minor was driving the car under the influence of alcohol when it rammed into a two-wheeler, killing two software engineers from Madhya Pradesh.