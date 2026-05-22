Video: Giribala Singh's Lawyer Bangs On Car, Shouts As Reporters Surround Him

The lawyer of Giribala Singh, mother-in-law of Twisha Sharma, had an outburst on Friday when being questioned by journalists about the case outside her Bhopal residence.

While Giribala Singh walked out of her residence and went to the car, the lawyer Enosh George was questioned by journalists on the case and the mounting demands by Twisha Sharma's family for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe. "This is very wrong. Can you treat a person with humanity? You are not letting me do my job. How can you surround someone like this?!" he shouted, while asking reporters to not misbehave with a woman.

Cornered by reporters, George said there should be a CBI probe in the case of the 33-year-old woman's death, tied to allegations on dowry harassment.

Within seconds, his anger increased manifold as his foot came under the tyre of the car in which Giribala Singh was sitting. After banging his hands on the car's bonnet and freeing his foot, George said, "Who will answer for this? Are you trying to get someone killed? My bone must have broken," he said, ignoring questions by reporters about further action by his client in the case.

Later, the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday issued notice to ex-judge Giribala Singh on pleas seeking cancellation of her anticipatory bail in the case. Twisha Sharma's father Navnidhi Sharma and the state government have filed pleas in the HC seeking quashing of the anticipatory bail given to Giribala Singh by a Bhopal court.

The single bench of Justice Avanindra Kumar Singh has fixed the hearing in the case for May 25.

Twisha Sharma (33) was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12.

After her family accused her in-laws of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide, police registered an FIR under sections 80(2), 85 and 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with provisions of Dowry Prohibition Act against Twisha Sharma's husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh.

On Thursday, the Bhopal police had issued the third and final notice to Giribala Singh for recording a statement in the case.