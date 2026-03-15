"Died Doing What She Loved": Captain Among 6 US Soldiers Killed In Iraq Crash

The US has released the identities of six crew members killed during the crash of a refuelling aircraft in Iraq this week. The Pentagon said the six members killed in the accident on Thursday were: John "Alex" Klinner, 33, of Auburn, Alabama; Ariana Savino, 31, of Covington, Washington; Ashley Pruitt, 34, of Bardstown, Kentucky; Seth Koval, 38, of Mooresville, Indiana; Curtis Angst, 30, of Wilmington, Ohio; and Tyler Simmons, 28, of Columbus, Ohio.

They died when a KC-135 aerial refuelling aircraft crashed in western Iraq, with the US officials saying that "the loss of the aircraft was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire."

While Klinner, Savino and Pruitt were members of the US Air Force, Koval, Angst and Simmons were stationed with the US Air National Guard.

Ariana G Savino

Captain Ariana G Savino was the Chief of Current Operations Pilot at the 99th Air Refuelling Squadron at Birmingham, Alabama.

She was responsible for the unit's $21 million flying hour program.

Savino was a "great human, a future senior leader, a mentor to Latina youth and current Air Force superstar" who died "doing what she loved", her friend, Ernesto Nisperos, said in a Facebook post.

Savino was his mentee and a "source of positive energy", he said.

"She was one of those people who lit up every room she walked into. That smile of hers wasn't just infectious, it was disarming. She brought energy, grit, and a ruthless commitment to making everyone around her better," Nisperos said.

John "Alex" Klinner

John "Alex" Klinner was a pilot who had just been promoted to major in January. He had been deployed less than a week before the refuelling aircraft crashed.

He left behind three small children: 7-month-old twins and a 2-year-old son, his brother-in-law James Harrill said Saturday.

"It's kind of heartbreaking to say: He was just a really good dad and really loved his family a lot - like a lot," Harrill said.

He said Klinner was "literally one of the most kindest, giving people".

A graduate of Auburn University and an eight-year US Air Force veteran from Birmingham, Klinner had just moved with his family into a new home, his wife, Libby Klinner, said in an Instagram post mourning his death.

She said that her heart is broken for their children, who will grow up not knowing their father.

"They won't get to see firsthand the way he would jump up to help in any way he could," she wrote.

"They won't see how goofy and funny he was. They won't witness his selflessness, the way he thought about everyone else before himself. They won't get to feel the deep love he had for them," she added.

Ashley Pruitt

Technical Sergeant Ashley Pruitt was an assistant flight chief of operations and KC-135 instructor boom operator at the 99th Air Refuelling Squadron.

She joined the Air Force in 2017 and had been deployed four times -- in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2026 -- during her time as a service member.

Seth Koval

Seth Koval was an aircraft commander with 19 years of service.

A graduate of Purdue University, he served in the Indiana National Guard before transferring to an Ohio unit in 2017.

"Our world was shattered two days ago. There is nothing that can prepare you to receive news that you've lost the love of your life. Our family will never be the same," his family said in a statement.

"Seth was exceptional in everything he did. He was truly the most amazing husband, father, son, brother, friend, and Airman. He loved what he did, and he was proud to put his uniform on and serve others. He grew up dreaming about becoming a pilot and to stand beside him as he made his dreams come true was an honour," the statement read.

Curtis Angst

Curtis Angst was a pilot with 10 years of service. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati.

He enlisted in the Ohio National Guard in May 2015 as a vehicle maintenance technician.

Angst earned his undergraduate pilot training in 2022 before achieving his pilot initial qualification in 2024.

He was responsible for "worldwide air refueling, aeromedical, cargo and passenger operations," the Ohio National Guard said.

He was deployed in 2015 and 2026 to support the US military's operations in the Middle East.

Tyler Simmons

Tyler Simmons of Columbus, Ohio, was a boom operator responsible for transferring fuel from the tanker to the receiving aircraft.

"He called me on Wednesday, and we were able to talk to him," his mother, Cheryl Simmons, told a news channel.

"I was over here, and we actually had a beautiful conversation. I was like Tyler, how are you? He said I'm good. I'm good, but mother knows. He was having some challenges, you know, he told me they had been shot at, but he was okay," she said.

His family said he had a "million-dollar smile" that his family knew would take him to places, including his dream job.

"Tyler's smile could light up any room, his strong presence would fill it. His parents, grandparents, family and friends are grief stricken for the loss of life," they said.