US Jets Strike Military Facilities Near Iran's Chabahar Trade Zone: Report

US fighter jets have reportedly struck military facilities near Iran's Chabahar Free Trade Zone. The sound of intense explosions was heard on a mountain behind Iran's critical trade zone, Voice of America's Persian-language service reported.

The Chabahar Free Trade Zone is located in Iran's southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan Provinces along the border with Pakistan.

A uniquely located port at Chabahar, which means 'four springs', is strategically important for India, giving it easy access to Afghanistan, Central Asia, and Europe.

In 2024, India signed a 10-year contract with Iran under which the state-run India Ports Global Ltd (IPGL) committed investments of $370 million in Chabahar, underscoring the long-term nature of New Delhi's plans at the port.

India aims to grow its economy to $10 trillion by 2030 and $15 trillion by 2034. For that, it needs foreign investment and stable trade routes. Chabahar is crucial in this context, as it serves as the cornerstone of India's geopolitical and economic strategy, especially in the wake of emerging geostrategic challenges.

For India, Chabahar is far more than a commercial venture. The port is central to New Delhi's connectivity strategy, offering access to the Indian Ocean and providing a crucial route to Afghanistan and Central Asia while bypassing Pakistan. It has also been a key hub for India's humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan.