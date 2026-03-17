Mojtaba Rejects Ceasefire Push, 'Very Serious' About Revenge On US, Israel: Report

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has rejected proposals for reducing tensions or for a possible ceasefire with the United States that were conveyed to Tehran by two intermediary countries, a senior Iranian official said on Tuesday, according to news agency Reuters.

The official claimed that Khamenei's position for revenge against the US and Israel in his first foreign policy session was "very tough and serious". However, he did not clarify if Khamenei attended the sessions in person.

Khamenei's Vow To Avenge Iranians Killed In War

Khamenei, in his first statement since his appointment, vowed to avenge those killed in the war and claimed that Iran would "obtain compensation" from its enemy. He said that if it refuses to do so, Iran will "take from its assets" or destroy them to the same extent.

"A limited amount of this revenge has so far taken concrete form, but until it is fully achieved, this case will remain among our priorities," he said.

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He said that Iran will never retreat and will resist with "full force" and will avenge not just the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei but every citizen who lost their life in the war.

"We will not forget the revenge for the blood of the martyrs," he said.

Khamenei Recovering At Moscow Hospital?

Khamenei may have been transferred to Russia for medical treatment after he was severely injured in the US-Israeli airstrike that killed his father on February 28. The 56-year-old cleric was moved to Moscow after Russian President Vladimir Putin "personally offered" medical treatment to Khamenei during a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, according to a report by Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Jarida.

Khamenei was flown to Moscow in a Russian military plane on Thursday after Putin's call, the report claimed.

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Russia has, meanwhile, refused to either confirm or deny the report. Talking to the Tass news agency, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said, "We never comment on such reports."

Israel Claims Iran Security Chief Eliminated

Israel's defence minister said Tuesday that the military killed top Iranian security official Ali Larijani in an overnight strike. The military also announced it killed General Gholam Reza Soleimani, the head of the Revolutionary Guard's all-volunteer Basij force.

There has been no confirmation of either death by Iran.