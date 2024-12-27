Nora Fatehi Travels By Train To Attend Team Member's Wedding In Ratnagiri

Imagine Nora Fatehi travelling next to you on a train. Finding it hard to relate, right? Well, the actress just did that.

Nora Fatehi attended the wedding of her team member in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. And, the actress decided to opt for a train journey. She boarded the train from Dadar.

Nora Fatehi has shared a video on Instagram. From arriving at the station to dancing with the groom at the wedding, Nora had a blast. For the trip, Nora picked an all-black ensemble. She also wore a face mask to avoid attention.

Sharing her vlog, Nora Fatehi wrote, “Here's my mini vlog for Anup Surve's wedding haldi ceremony in Ratnagiri! Follow me as We take the train to attend his functions! It was such a beautiful experience! Stay tuned for part 2 wedding vlog.”

Wondering who Anup Surve is? Nora Fatehi has been working with him for eight years. As per his Instagram bio, Anup is a “Creative director, fashion and commercial photographer - videographer.”

Talking about her association with Anup Surve, Nora Fatehi said, “For those who don't know, Anup has been in my life and team for 8 years now! He's been behind the camera capturing my journey since 2017, now He is in front of the camera and we celebrate a beautiful loyal soul who's really been there for me no matter what! Always grateful for you. We wish you a blessed marriage Anup we love you!”

Anup Surve has also shared some pictures from his wedding day. The opening frame features Anup, his wife Richa Yadav and Nora Fatehi striking a pose for the lens. In the next pic, the trio are sharing a candid moment.

Expressing his gratitude to Nora Fatehi, Anup Surve wrote, “Your support has been a great source of motivation in my career, and being around you is always a joy. I sincerely appreciate that you took time out of your busy schedule to join my family and me on such a significant occasion in our lives.”

He added, “Having you with us during one of the most memorable moments of our journey — our wedding — meant the world to Richa Yadav and me. Thank you for your presence, warmth, and support.”

Nora Fatehi didn't miss the sweet gesture from Anup Surve. She has replied to the note with a bunch of teary eye emojis.

Isn't Nora Fatehi the best?