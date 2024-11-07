Varun Tej Says Chiranjeevi "Caned" Allu Arjun And Ram Charan

Varun Tej recently opened up about his relationship with his cousins Ram Charan and Allu Arjun. The actor revealed that his uncle, superstar Chiranjeevi played an important role in keeping their family together as he used to organise mandatory Sunday meet-ups at his home, which helped the cousins keep in touch over the years. “Chiranjeevi garu never let us turn into brats. He has the greatest role in making us humble. He has always kept us in check and on ground. He is like the headmaster. We listen to whatever he says. He has been the guiding force for the entire family.” he said in a chat with Siddharth Kannan. ICYDK: Varun Tej is the son of Chiranjeevi's brother, Naga Babu.

The actor humorously added, “He has probably caned all three of us (him, Ram, Arjun) in three different time zones at three different places. I'm sure more of them than me because I'm the youngest. People can say anything, but we'll always listen to him. Growing up, everyone needed to meet at his place on Sundays. It kept our family together.”

Further in the conversation, Varun Tej revealed that he shares a closer bond with Ram Charan as they grew up in the same house. He said, “I am a tad bit closer to Charan anna because we grew up in the same house. If I have any 3 am problems, he is my go-to person.”

Talking about their family traditions, Varun Tej added that Chiranjeevi used to host family meet-ups at his home every Sunday. “Every year my uncle [Chiranjeevi] organises the Sankranthi event and he brings all the cousins to the same place and we have a blast for 3-4 days. Whenever we meet, we pick it up from the last time,” he said.

On the work front, Varun Tej will be seen in Karuna Kumar's Matka alongside Meenakshi Chaudhary and Nora Fatehi. The film is slated to release on November 14.