Did You Know Pop Sensation Karan Aujla Learnt The Hook Step Of His Song In Just 10 Minutes? Choreographer Rajit Dev Reveals

Pop star Karan Aujla has become a sensation all across the country after the massive success of his number Tauba Tauba. While he is a star performer, did you know his dancing skills are also top-notch? His choreographer Rajit Dev recently revealed that he taught the Punjabi sensation the hook step of Aaye Haaye, featuring Nora Fatehi, in just a matter of 10 minutes. "Every song I do, I treat it new and different. Everything about this song is special. We have the current hitmaker Karan Aujla and the queen of hearts Nora in the song, and that itself makes it special. As I always say, I vibe on a song and go with the feel of the song for choreography," Dev said.

"I just jammed with my team in rehearsals and we ended up making the best choreography for Aaye Haaye," he said, adding, "Karan Aujla has never danced in any of his songs ever and Nora and I always make sure there's bang-on dance choreography in the whole song. I had an idea of making Karan do a hookstep for this song. I went to him while shooting in his vanity van and I taught him in 10 minutes. He was sweet enough to comply."

The choreographer further explained, "We jammed and made this hookstep look so cool. I'm hearing such praises for Karan for the way he has danced and vibed. I'm so glad we all made a great memory while shooting this song."

The choreographer also expressed happiness regarding his professional association with Nora, not just for this song, but for all the other music videos they have worked on. "It's very tricky to crack new things every time and it's a challenge for me and her to deliver the best every time. I know her strengths and weaknesses. I design my movements every time," he said.



