<i>O'Romeo</i> Trailer: Shahid Kapoor Plays A Feared Gangster In Vishal Bhardwaj's Film

Vishal Bhardwaj returns to familiar, blood-soaked territory with O'Romeo, reuniting with Shahid Kapoor for the fourth time. The newly released trailer hints at a stylised Western set deep within Mumbai's criminal underworld.

The Trailer Leans Heavily Into Gore And Shock

Set against the gritty streets of Mumbai, O'Romeo reimagines the Western genre through a distinctly Indian lens. Shahid Kapoor plays a feared gangster, a violent anti-hero whose reputation precedes him.

Triptii Dimri enters his world as a woman seeking protection, but the balance of power shifts when love begins to complicate their relationship. Avinash Tiwary is positioned as the main antagonist, while Disha Patani makes a brief yet striking appearance in a dance sequence.

The trailer relies on rapid cuts to introduce its ensemble cast, hinting at power struggles, revenge, and betrayal. It also confirms that Vikrant Massey features only in a special appearance.

Will O'Romeo Be A Game-Changer For Shahid Kapoor?

O'Romeo carries high expectations, especially for Shahid Kapoor, who has not delivered a major theatrical blockbuster since Kabir Singh in 2019. While he has experimented with varied roles across theatres and streaming platforms, his box office performance has remained inconsistent.

Scheduled for a Valentine's Day release on February 13, O'Romeo will face competition at the box office from Bejoy Nambiar's Tu Yaa Main.

