Amid <i>O'Romeo</i> Controversy, Author Hussain Zaidi Reveals Why He Didn't Seek Permission From Hussain Ustara's Family: 'We Were Good Friends'

Vishal Bhardwaj's forthcoming film O'Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor, has sparked a legal dispute ahead of its release over the portrayal of an underworld-linked character believed to be inspired by Hussain Ustara.

Author Hussain Zaidi, whose book Mafia Queens of Mumbai is cited by the filmmaker as a source of inspiration, said he did not seek life rights as Ustara was a close personal friend. He has rejected claims that his writing portrays Ustara as a villain.

Speaking to NDTV, Zaidi clarified that the character in the film is "loosely inspired, not one hundred per cent based" on Ustara. He said director Vishal Bhardwaj used creative liberty to add fictional layers to the role.

At the same time, Zaidi stressed that key elements of Ustara's life, including his association with gangs, violent past, and role as a police informer, are "facts and recorded history" acknowledged by multiple senior police officers.

Addressing allegations that permissions were not taken, Zaidi said the issue of life rights never arose during his interactions with Ustara, who was killed in 1998. "When you become such good friends, you don't say, 'I am writing a story about you, please give me legal rights,'" Zaidi said, adding that many of the stories emerged organically through long conversations.

He noted that these accounts were published over the years in journalism, international publications, and later in his 2012 book Mafia Queens of Mumbai without any objections from Ustara's family.

Zaidi also pointed out that the book was released through a public, high-profile launch attended by prominent figures from the film industry. He said that even then, no concerns were raised by the family.

Responding to claims by Hussain Ustara's daughter, Sanober Shaikh, that her father was misrepresented, Zaidi said she was invited to present her side publicly.

"I told her she could come on my podcast and put her version across. People would know if I had written anything wrong," he said, adding that the offer was declined.

Rejecting the allegation that Ustara was portrayed negatively, Zaidi maintained that his book presents the figure as complex and emotionally driven. "In my book, he is shown almost like a hero, not a villain," he said, adding that describing him as violent reflects documented reality. "He was a gangster, not a school cleric," Zaidi said.

The matter is now before the courts, which will decide whether O'Romeo falls within the scope of artistic freedom or crosses into reputational harm.

The Shahid Kapoor-starrer will hit the big screens on February 13.

