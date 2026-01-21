Amid <i>O'Romeo</i> Controversy, Hussain Ustara's Daughter Sanober Shaikh Claims Hussain Zaidi Never Sought Permission For The Book

The controversy surrounding Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming film O'Romeo has taken a fresh turn, with Hussain Ustara's daughter Sanober Shaikh disputing claims that author Hussain Zaidi had obtained consent before writing about her family.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV, Sanober alleged that neither the filmmaker nor the author sought permission.

Sanober Shaikh's Allegations Against Hussain Zaidi

After director Vishal Bhardwaj stated at O'Romeo's trailer launch that the responsibility of seeking permission lay with the author of the source material, NDTV reached out to Sanober Shaikh to verify whether author Hussain Zaidi had taken her family's consent while writing Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

Sanober firmly denied this. "No, not at all. We did not even know when his book was released," she said. According to her, the family only became aware of the content much later through one of Zaidi's Instagram broadcasts. "That is when we found out that he had written and spoken a lot about my father in the book and in the broadcast - and that too incorrectly," she added.

Sanober said she immediately attempted to contact Zaidi. "We sent him messages, and the only response we got was, 'We are a team, we will speak to sir and get back to you.' But days passed after that," she said. She also claimed she warned him to take down the broadcast and stop spreading what she described as incorrect information, failing which legal action would be initiated.

When asked if her father's image had been misrepresented, Sanober said, "Yes, absolutely. He has twisted facts purely for his own popularity. My father's name is being used, but completely wrong things have been added to it. Events that never even happened have been included."

She further objected to Zaidi's claim of being her father's friend, saying, "Even if he was a friend, that still does not give him the right to write anything he wants about him. He should have spoken to the family first. My father is no longer alive. If he were alive, it would be a different matter. But since he is not, you cannot make such false claims about him."

On the legal front, Sanober confirmed that there has been no response yet to the legal notice sent by her lawyer, DV Saroj. "Our matter is ongoing. We will file a case and whatever happens, we will proceed legally. Whatever happens will be for the best," she said.

How O'Romeo Landed In Controversy

The controversy began soon after the teaser of O'Romeo was released, with Sanober Shaikh alleging that no permission had been taken from her family before making a film that she claims draws from her father Hussain Ustara's life. Her lawyer subsequently sent a legal notice to the director and producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

In response, the makers stated that O'Romeo is not based on Hussain Ustara. Addressing the issue at the film's trailer launch in Mumbai on January 21, Vishal Bhardwaj clarified that the film is inspired by a chapter from Hussain Zaidi's Mafia Queens of Mumbai, and that the rights were acquired through the book.

"If permission has to be taken, that responsibility lies with the author who wrote the book, not with the filmmaker. This film is based on a published book, not on private documents or a direct retelling of someone's life," Bhardwaj said. He also added that he believes Zaidi must have taken, or should have taken, permission from the family concerned.

With Sanober Shaikh now asserting that no such permission was ever sought, the responsibility for the dispute appears to be shifting.

