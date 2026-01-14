Who Is Hussain Ustara, The Gangster At The Centre Of Shahid Kapoor's <i>O'Romeo</i> Row?

Shahid Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, O'Romeo. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the gangster drama is set in post-independence Mumbai.

O'Romeo landed in controversy, with Hussain Ustara's daughter, Sanober Shaikh, sending a legal notice to the makers. She has accused the makers of portraying Shahid Kapoor's character in the film as being based on her father without the family's consent. Sanober has also demanded Rs 2 crore in compensation.

Who Is Hussain Ustara?

Born Hussain Sheikh, Hussain Ustara grew up in the rough neighbourhoods of Mumbai. He reportedly entered the underworld through street fights and protection rackets, eventually becoming a contract killer.

As per crime writer S. Hussain Zaidi, the moniker “Ustara” originated from a brutal altercation in which he used a scalpel to inflict a precise and deep wound on his opponent. “It is said that a long incision had been made from shoulder to bottom. The doctors were astonished to see such a cut. They were unsure how to proceed with the operation,” Zaidi wrote in his book, Dongri to Dubai, as reported by BollywoodShaadis.

Hussain Ustara's reported rivalry with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim has been a topic of discussion in Mumbai's underworld circles for years. It was rooted in their conflicting interests and refusal to submit to each other's authority. As Hussain operated independently, the rivalry turned into a power struggle, making Ustara a formidable and relevant figure in the underworld.

Hussain Ustara reportedly died in 1998.

The story of Hussain Ustara has gained renewed attention due to the upcoming release of the Shahid Kapoor-starrer O'Romeo. The actor plays a character named Ustara, a hitman who falls in love with Afsha, portrayed by Triptii Dimri. The film's narrative revolves around Ustara's entanglement in a web of love, betrayal, and revenge.

However, the filmmakers have stated that the movie is a work of fiction inspired by real events.

O'Romeo is scheduled to hit cinema screens on February 13.



