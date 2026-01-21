<i>O'Romeo</i> Director Vishal Bhardwaj Reveals Why He Took No Permission From Gangster Hussain Ustara's Family

Days after the teaser of Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming film O'Romeo sparked a controversy, the filmmaker has addressed questions over whether he sought permission from the family of slain Mumbai gangster Hussain Shaikh, also known as Hussain Ustara, before making the film.

The controversy arose after Sanober Shaikh, the daughter of Hussain Ustara, reportedly sent a letter to the makers of O'Romeo, demanding Rs 2 crore in compensation and seeking a postponement of the film's release. She alleged that the film is based on her father's life and was made without the family's consent.

At the centre of the debate is the film's teaser, which states that O'Romeo is "based on true events". Addressing the issue at the film's trailer launch, Vishal Bhardwaj clarified that the project is adapted from a published work and that he had legally acquired its rights.

"Actually, as I said, there is a book called Mafia Queens of Mumbai, which has been written by Hussain Zaidi. I took the rights to that story and, based on those rights, made a film on it," Vishal Bhardwaj said.

Explaining why he did not seek permission from the family, the director added, "I didn't think about taking permission because the story is taken from there and the characters are based on that. However, there is a lot of fiction in it as well. As for permissions, that is something Hussain Zaidi may have taken or should have taken. I didn't feel that I needed to take any permission, because it is based on a story which is part of a book."

Vishal Bhardwaj's remarks underline the makers' position that O'Romeo is not an authorised biopic, but a fictionalised narrative inspired by real events documented in literature. While the teaser acknowledges its roots in true events, the film, according to its director, takes significant creative liberties in its portrayal of characters and situations.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, O'Romeo stars Shahid Kapoor as a gunman and marks yet another collaboration between the actor and Vishal Bhardwaj. The film is understood to draw inspiration from the life and times of Hussain Ustara, a Mumbai-based gangster who was known for his rivalry with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Despite the legal notice and the controversy surrounding the film's origins, the makers have so far not announced any change to the release plans of O'Romeo.

