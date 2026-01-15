Viral Video: Allu Arjun Gets Roaring Applause From Tokyo Fans After Recreating Iconic <i>Pushpa 2</i> Dialogue In Japanese

Allu Arjun's stardom crossed yet another border as he surprised fans in Tokyo by delivering a dialogue from Pushpa 2: The Rule in Japanese ahead of the film's premiere.

A Thunderous Welcome For Pushpa In Japan

At the packed theatre in Tokyo, Allu Arjun stepped on stage alongside co-star Rashmika Mandanna and greeted the crowd with a cheerful "Konnichiwa."

PUSHPA MANIA AT THE SPECIAL PREMIERE IN JAPAN 💥💥



The Japanese audience are showering their love and admiration for Icon Star @alluarjun at the grand premiere ❤️#Pushpa2TheRule grand release in Japan on January 16th 💥💥#Pushpa2#WildFirePushpa#Pushpa2InJapan #PushpaKunrin… pic.twitter.com/CK84vWRWFY — Pushpa (@PushpaMovie) January 15, 2026

He then went on to perform a line from the film in Japanese, triggering loud cheers and sustained applause from the audience. As fans smiled and clapped, both actors bowed in gratitude.

The official Pushpa 2 social media handle later shared the clip with the caption, "Konnichiwa, Japan. Icon Star @alluarjun stuns the audience by delivering his #Pushpa2 Japanese dialogue at the Tokyo premiere. Receiving huge cheers and thunderous applause from the crowd. Grand release in Japan on January 16th." The post quickly went viral, further amplifying the buzz around the Japanese release.

Konnichiwa, Japan 🇯🇵



Icon Star @alluarjun stuns the audience by delivering his #Pushpa2 Japanese dialogue at the Tokyo premiere 🔥

Receiving huge cheers and thunderous applause from the crowd 👏



Grand release in Japan on January 16th 💥💥#Pushpa2#WildFirePushpa… pic.twitter.com/dm5kEECMT7 — Pushpa (@PushpaMovie) January 15, 2026

Big Plans For The Japanese Release

Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to hit Japanese theatres on January 16, with Geek Pictures and Shochiku teaming up with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings to handle the rollout. The film is slated to open on nearly 250 screens.

Directed by Sukumar, the action drama is the second chapter in the Pushpa series and follows the massive success of Pushpa: The Rise. The film features Allu Arjun in the lead role, with Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and others in key roles.

Fans are now looking forward to the third installment of the franchise.

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun Joins Hands With Coolie Director Lokesh Kanagaraj For AA 23, Says "Can't Wait For This One"