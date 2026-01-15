Viral Video: Allu Arjun Gets Roaring Applause From Tokyo Fans After Recreating Iconic <i>Pushpa 2</i> Dialogue In Japanese

Advertisement

Viral Video: Allu Arjun Gets Roaring Applause From Tokyo Fans After Recreating Iconic Pushpa 2 Dialogue In Japanese

Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to hit Japanese theatres on January 16

Pushpa 2 to release in Japan. (Photo: X)

Allu Arjun's stardom crossed yet another border as he surprised fans in Tokyo by delivering a dialogue from Pushpa 2: The Rule in Japanese ahead of the film's premiere. 

A Thunderous Welcome For Pushpa In Japan

At the packed theatre in Tokyo, Allu Arjun stepped on stage alongside co-star Rashmika Mandanna and greeted the crowd with a cheerful "Konnichiwa." 

He then went on to perform a line from the film in Japanese, triggering loud cheers and sustained applause from the audience. As fans smiled and clapped, both actors bowed in gratitude.

The official Pushpa 2 social media handle later shared the clip with the caption, "Konnichiwa, Japan. Icon Star @alluarjun stuns the audience by delivering his #Pushpa2 Japanese dialogue at the Tokyo premiere. Receiving huge cheers and thunderous applause from the crowd. Grand release in Japan on January 16th." The post quickly went viral, further amplifying the buzz around the Japanese release.

Big Plans For The Japanese Release

Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to hit Japanese theatres on January 16, with Geek Pictures and Shochiku teaming up with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings to handle the rollout. The film is slated to open on nearly 250 screens.

Directed by Sukumar, the action drama is the second chapter in the Pushpa series and follows the massive success of Pushpa: The Rise. The film features Allu Arjun in the lead role, with Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and others in key roles. 

Fans are now looking forward to the third installment of the franchise.

