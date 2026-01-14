Allu Arjun Joins Hands With <i>Coolie</i> Director Lokesh Kanagaraj For AA 23, Says "Can't Wait For This One"

After the thunderous success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, Allu Arjun has wasted no time in lining up another ambitious project. This Pongal, the actor officially announced his first collaboration with director Lokesh Kanagaraj, tentatively titled AA 23.

A Look At The Animated Announcement Video Of AA 23

The animated announcement video opens on wide-open fields at dawn, teeming with animated wildlife, before shifting to a solitary figure - Allu Arjun - striding past a fire deep in the woods.

Another striking visual sees him atop a hill, attempting to control a restless horse.

The teaser builds towards its most symbolic moment when a pack of wolves charges at a lion, only to be met with a deafening roar. The clip closes with the promise, "A Lokesh Kanagaraj film," followed by the tagline, Strive for greatness, confirming that the shoot will begin in 2026.

More About AA 23

The announcement video is backed by a rousing track composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who will also handle the full film score.

Sharing the post on X, Allu Arjun wrote, "I SAY 23. Goin on a spree. Low-Key G. Locked in mentally. That's a guarantee! Can't wait for this one."

Meanwhile, the actor has teamed up with Atlee for a project alongside Deepika Padukone.

