<i>Dhurandhar</i> Box Office Collection Day 31: Ranveer Singh Film Mints Highest Fifth-Weekend Business With Rs 820.30 Crore

Ranveer Singh's juggernaut Dhurandhar retained the aura of its title at the box office with its consistently stellar performance for more than a month. The film, which is on a record-breaking spree, added another record to its hat, making it the highest-grossing Hindi film in its fifth weekend.

Breaking Down the Numbers

As per Jio Studios, the makers of the film, Dhurandhar minted Rs 13.50 crore on its 31st day. Domestic earnings stand at Rs 820.30 crore.

Globally, the film earned a whopping Rs 1,240 crore, beating the lifetime collections of Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 1,200 crore).

According to Jio Studios figures, the film collected Rs 218 crore in week one and Rs 261.5 crore in week two. Earnings dipped in the third week to Rs 189.3 crore. Significantly, in the fourth week, it earned Rs 115.70 crore.

What Taran Adarsh Said About Dhurandhar

Breaking down the film's terrific performance, trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that Dhurandhar emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film in its fifth weekend. It also posted double-digit collections on 30 out of 31 days.

"'Dhurandhar WEEKEND 5: TWO NEW RECORDS... #Dhurandhar dominated the entire month of Dec 2025 and has extended its golden run into the first weekend of Jan 2026,' wrote Adarsh. 'NEW RECORD 2: #Dhurandhar has posted double-digit collections on 30 out of 31 days—an achievement never seen before,' he added."

'DHURANDHAR' WEEKEND 5: TWO NEW RECORDS... #Dhurandhar dominated the entire month of Dec 2025 and has extended its golden run into the first weekend of Jan 2026.



NEW RECORD 1: Highest *Weekend 5* business ever recorded.



Weekend 5 – Top Scorers:

🔥 #Dhurandhar: ₹ 35.80 cr

🔥… pic.twitter.com/YELnGsnMHD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 5, 2026

About Dhurandhar

The trailer released on November 18. Based on true events, Ranveer Singh takes on four of Pakistan's deadliest terrorists. Speculation over the characters' identities created buzz on social media, but the makers haven't confirmed them yet. Ranveer Singh's character—thought to be inspired by Major Mohit Sharma—is a work of fiction, as confirmed by the Censor Board.

Dhurandhar marks the comeback of Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar, who scripted a new language of robust nationalism with his debut feature.