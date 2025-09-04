Kiku Sharda Quits Kapil Sharma's Show After Argument With Krushna Abhishek? Here's What We Know

Kiku Sharda has been an integral part of the The Great Indian Kapil Show family. He has worked with Kapil Sharma for years, and his role as Bumper Lottery is much loved.

However, earlier today, popular paparazzo Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram account to share that Kiku Sharda has quit Kapil Sharma's show.

What's Happening

The news of Kiku Sharda quitting the popular comedy show The Great Indian Kapil Show, just days after he had an argument with Krushna Abhishek, has led viewers to believe that the latter is the reason for his exit.

However, Viral Bhayani wrote in his Instagram post, "The last few days, there has been 'visible unrest' in the Kapil Sharma camp. A video went viral that showed an 'altercation' between Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek. The latest buzz (read 'update') is that Kiku Sharda has moved out of The Great Indian Kapil Show."

He added, "Just as Kiku's leaving is being touted as the result of the aforementioned altercation, the fact remains that Kiku has reportedly been signed up for the upcoming reality series Rise & Fall, which will be streaming on Amazon MX Player, an arch competitor to Netflix, where Kapil's show is streamed. As for Rise & Fall, it will be hosted by Ashneer Grover."

Kiku Sharda is yet to officially confirm his exit.

Kiku Sharda-Krushna Abhishek Spat

A few days ago, a video of Kiku and Krushna's alleged fight started making the rounds on social media.

The video began with Kiku saying, "Timepass kar raha hu?"

Krushna Abhishek seemed upset and responded, "Toh phir thik hai aap karlo. Aap karlo, bhai koi problem nahi hai. Main jata hu yaha se."

To which Kiku replied, "Baat yeh hai ke mujhe bulaya hai toh main apna khatam kar lona pehle."

Krushna reacted, "I love you and respect you, I don't want to raise my voice."

"Raise voice ka baat nahi hai, aap isko galat tarike se leke jaa rahe hai," concluded Kiku.

In A Nutshell

Kiku Sharda, who is popular for his role as Bumper Lottery on The Great Indian Kapil Show, has reportedly quit and is soon to feature in Ashneer Grover's Rise and Fall, streaming on Amazon MX Player. Kiku Sharda is yet to make an official confirmation.