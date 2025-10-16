Kiku Sharda Reacts To Rumours Of Leaving <i>The Great Indian Kapil Show</i>: <i>"Aisa Kabhi Nahi Hone Wala Hai"</i>

The Great Indian Kapil Show is among the most-watched comedy series on Indian television. With its prequel, The Kapil Sharma Show, host Kapil Sharma became a household name. Is it just him who has made this show what it is today?

Many would disagree. If it weren't for his teammates like Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Sunil Grover, Chandan Prabhakar, and Sumona Chakravarti, the show would not have picked up. In the past, many of these comedians left the series on and off, but the credit for making it a hit in India goes to everyone.

Is Kiku Sharda Out Of The Great Indian Kapil Show

Since Kiku Sharda decided to take time off and appear in Rise & Fall, rumours of him leaving The Great Indian Kapil Show have been making waves. "People were so worried, and I didn't even know about it because I was already locked away for the show. I honestly don't know how the rumours spread," the actor and comedian said in an interview with Zoom after his eviction from Rise & Fall.

"When I stepped out, I found out it had blown up - that I was quitting. But it's not like that at all. I've been working with Kapil for 13 years, and I absolutely love the man and the show. I've turned down so much work just to be a part of this show, and I'm not leaving. I enjoy it too much," Sharda added.

If you were worried, know that he won't leave the show. "I love Kapil Sharma, and aisa kabhi nahin hone wala hai ki main ye show chhod ke jaoonga," Sharda said. "Jab tak Kapil Sharma ka show chalega main rahoonga," he added, assuring his fans.

"That Fun Is Something I Can't Give Up," Said Kiku Sharda

Over the years, we have seen Kiku Sharda playing several characters on the show, and he is a treat for the eyes. His comic timing, especially with physical comedy, is impeccable.

"When you go on stage, crack jokes, talk to people and celebrities so freely - that fun is something I can't give up. The laughter, the connection, the energy... It's addictive," he added.

Kiku Sharda Opens Up About His Journey On Rise & Fall

Hosted by Ashneer Grover, Rise & Fall is among the top-rated reality shows right now. Kiku Sharda shared that he had fun, especially performing on weekends, when he got the chance to entertain people.

"Comedy brings relief and adds so much more entertainment. When I perform, I feel free, and when the audience watches, they feel that too. It's a beautiful exchange, and that's what keeps me going," he said.

Speaking about his Rise & Fall journey, he said, "I would say the experience was exhausting, but it was also exhilarating. It was a fun journey, but at the same time, it was difficult. It wouldn't say it's like a smooth run or something, but I enjoyed myself purely because I got to learn a lot of things about how different people think in an atmosphere like this".

