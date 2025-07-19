A Week After Kap's Cafe Attack, Kapil Sharma Begins <i>Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2</i> Promotions in Dubai

Kapil Sharma's Canada-based restaurant, Kap's Cafe, was attacked by Khalistani terrorists on July 9, 2025. Now, after a week of his cafe being vandalised in Surrey, British Columbia, Kapil Sharma shared a new post on Instagram, informing his followers that he is gearing up for a dance shoot for his upcoming film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2.

What's Happening

Kapil Sharma took to Instagram to share a new post, all decked up in an embroidered black blazer, paired with matching shirt and pants.

With the stunning backdrop of Abu Dhabi's Burj Khalifa, Kapil Sharma is seen flaunting his fit physique.

He captioned the post, "Ready to dance. #kiskiskopyaarkaroon2."

About The Attack At Kap's Cafe

Nine shots were fired at a window of the newly opened Kap's cafe in Surrey, British Columbia.

While no one was injured, Khalistani terrorist Harjit Singh Laddi took responsibility for the attack. The incident took place just days after the cafe was opened to customers.

The attack was orchestrated by Laddi, who is one of India's most wanted terrorists and is also linked to Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). The shooting was reportedly ordered over certain remarks made at The Kapil Sharma Show, which he found offensive.

Responding to the incident, the cafe authorities shared a long note on their Instagram Stories. The team admitted that they were still "processing this shock".

The message read, "We opened Kap's Cafe with hopes of bringing warmth, community, and joy through delicious coffee and friendly conversation. To have violence intersect with that dream is heartbreaking. We are processing this shock, but we are not giving up."

It added, "Thank you for your support. Your kind words, prayers, and memories shared via DM mean more than you know. This cafe exists because of your belief in what we're building together. Let's stand firm against violence and ensure Kap's Cafe remains a place of warmth and community."

In A Nutshell

Kapil Sharma updated his fans that he is gearing up for a dance shoot in his upcoming film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. He is currently in Abu Dhabi, as his latest Instagram post suggests.