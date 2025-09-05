Archana Puran Singh Dismisses Kiku Sharda Exit Rumours After Fight With Krushna Abhishek: "Absolutely Not True"

Popular paparazzo Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram account yesterday to share that Kiku Sharda has quit Kapil Sharma's show. The announcement came just a few days after his fight with Krushna Abhishek on the sets of the reality show, which went viral online.

None of them had officially confirmed the reason; however, The Great Indian Kapil Show judge Archana Puran Singh has now reacted to the news.

What's Happening

The news of Kiku Sharda quitting the popular comedy show The Great Indian Kapil Show, just days after he had an argument with Krushna Abhishek, led viewers to believe that the latter was the reason for his exit.

Now Archana Puran Singh has dismissed this reason, calling it "absolutely not true".

She told SCREEN, "Kiku is not quitting the show; you are going to see him in the upcoming episodes too. He has wrapped up shooting for the show before starting his next project. Kiku is very much a part of The Great Indian Kapil Show."

Viral Bhayani's Post On Kiku Sharda's Exit

Viral Bhayani took to Instagram yesterday to mention Kiku Sharda moving out of The Great Indian Kapil Show.

He wrote in his Instagram post, "The last few days, there has been 'visible unrest' in the Kapil Sharma camp. A video went viral that showed an 'altercation' between Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek. The latest buzz (read 'update') is that Kiku Sharda has moved out of The Great Indian Kapil Show."

He added, "Just as Kiku's leaving is being touted as the result of the aforementioned altercation, the fact remains that Kiku has reportedly been signed up for the upcoming reality series Rise & Fall, which will be streaming on Amazon MX Player, an arch competitor to Netflix, where Kapil's show is streamed. As for Rise & Fall, it will be hosted by Ashneer Grover."

About Kiku Sharda And Krushna Abhishek's Fight On Set

A few days ago, a video of Kiku and Krushna's alleged fight started making the rounds on social media.

The video began with Kiku saying, "Timepass kar raha hu?"

Krushna Abhishek seemed upset and responded, "Toh phir thik hai aap karlo. Aap karlo, bhai koi problem nahi hai. Main jata hu yaha se."

To which Kiku replied, "Baat yeh hai ke mujhe bulaya hai toh main apna khatam kar lona pehle."

Krushna reacted, "I love you and respect you, I don't want to raise my voice."

"Raise voice ka baat nahi hai, aap isko galat tarike se leke jaa rahe hai," concluded Kiku.

In A Nutshell

Kiku Sharda, who is popular for his role as Bumper Lottery on The Great Indian Kapil Show, has reportedly quit the comedy show. While speculations about his exit have been linked to his argument with Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh dismissed these claims, stating that they were not true.