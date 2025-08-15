"Infiltration Existential Threat": Himanta Sarma In Independence Day Message

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has claimed that 'illegal infiltration' - seen by many as a reference to Bengali-speaking Muslims - poses an "existential threat" to the northeastern state's indigenous communities.

Mr Sarma also claimed Assam is engaged in 'a battle to keep the identity of the indigenous people alive'. "We are facing everything from love jihad to land jihad," the BJP leader declared during his Independence Day speec, calling on Assamese communities to 'defend' their heritage.

"The spirit of the tricolour brought people together as we celebrate the country's 79th Independence Day... in an atmosphere of peace and backed by solid progress achieved over the last few years. I urge everyone to always uphold the pride of the nation," Mr Sarma said on X, declaring Assam had 'compromised with infiltrators' for 78 years and allowed 'certain demographic changes' to take root.

The bureaucracy under previous governments have a lot to answer for - as to how such a mind boggling scale of encroachment by infiltrators was allowed in Assam.#IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/Aj4YUe5JQf — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 15, 2025

"If we remain silent, in the next decade we will lose our identity, our land, and everything. Even the Kamakhya Temple hills could be encroached if we don't react now," he warned.

Appealing to indigenous residents to not sell any land to 'unknown buyers', he said his government had granted land rights to indigenous people to strengthen community ownership.

"We have already compromised in many districts. As a proud Assamese, I am not ready to compromise anymore. Our fight now will inspire the next generation to keep our identity alive."

The Chief Minister also accused some of 'surrendering to infiltrators'.

"To stop them, we have declared war on their aggression. I promise that we will evict the unknown people from every piece of grazing land, tribal belt and government land," he said.

"These unknown people are advancing to capture political power now, after almost capturing economic power. They have captured every sphere of the construction sector."

The Chief Minister's sharp remarks echo those made this time last year, when he declared he would not let Bengali-speaking Muslims take over the state. Mr Sarma further declared 'I am not in the competition for minority votes', a remark the Congress said was a communal statement.

READ | "Won't Allow Muslims To Take Over": Assam Chief Minister Himanta Sarma

Speaking in the Assembly after the opposition's adjournment motion on key issues - including the targeting of Bengali Muslims, or Miyas, in upper Assam's Sivasagar district - Mr Sarma dared his rivals, "I will take sides. What can you do? Will not let Miya Muslims take over Assam."

The remarks came two days after Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi accused the BJP of trying to recreate the 2002 Gujarat riots in Assam. Mr Gogoi's comments followed reports that some organisations had threatened Muslims from Upper Assam to leave the administrative division.

Assam will vote in what is likely to be a highly-charged Assembly election in March-April 2026.