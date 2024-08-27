Won't Allow Muslims To Take Over State: Assam Chief Minister

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that he woul not let Bengali-speaking Muslims take over the state, underscoring that he is "not in the competition for minority votes". Alleging that it was a communal statement, the Congress walked out of the state assembly, where Mr Sarma was speaking.

Speaking at Assam's Legislative assembly on the Opposition's adjournment motion on several key issues -- including rape of minors and the targetting of Bengali Muslims in upper Assam's Sivasagar district -- Mr Sarma said, "I will take sides. What can you do? Will not let Miya Muslims take over Assam".

"Let them (the Opposition) compete for minority votes. I am not in the competition," the Chief Minister added.

The term 'Miya' refers to Muslims of Bengali origin, who are often accused of being illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

Mr Sarma said Opposition leaders Rafikul Sahab and Debabrata Saikia have made an important statement. The two leaders had underscored that people will move from Lower Assam to upper Assam.

Questioning why that would happen, Mr Sarma said, "You Miya Muslims will take the entire lower Assam? We will not let you all to take the lower Assam, no never," he added.

Mr Sarma's remarks come two days after Opposition MLA Akhil Gogoi claimed that the BJP is trying to recreate the 2002 Gujarat episodes in Assam. His comments followed reports that some organisations have allegedly been threatening Muslims from Upper Assam, demanding that they leave the administrative division.

The Opposition All-India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has written to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, seeking action against unknown organisations and fundamentalist groups issuing threats to the Muslim community in Upper Assam.

Talking to reporters later, Opposition leader Debabrata Saikia said, "There are so many instances of failure of law and order -- rape, dacoity, murder etc. We have given statistics about it. There have been more than 20 cases of murder and arson in just seven days in June," he said.

Since the BJP rule started, there have been at least six cases of rape per day -- which is more than the last 15 years Congress rule in Assam, he added.

"The Chief Minister is trying to say that a particular community was involved. There was assault on Indian citizens belonging to the minority community," Mr Saikia said. "But statistics don't say such thing. So we have asked for a discussion regarding the matter. But the Chief Minister is saying very communal thing. We have protested and walk out from the assembly," Mr Saikia said.