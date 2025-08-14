Assam Launches 'Gun License' Portal Online For Indigenous People

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday launched an online portal through which indigenous people living in "sensitive areas" can apply for arms licences. According to the Chief Minister, the aim of the initiative is to make people living in vulnerable areas or along the border have a sense of security.

Mr Sarma said that the arms licenses would only be granted after proper scrutiny through a multi-layered process. People notified by the district administration or assessed as vulnerable by authorised security agencies will be eligible for acquiring an arms licence, he said.

Additionally, only those who do not have any criminal antecedents and are mentally stable can apply for the arms licenses.

"This state has several vulnerable areas, particularly border areas. Many times, the citizens of border areas face security issues. Due to prolonged insurgency, we are very restricted in terms of gun licenses, but now there is almost no insurgency left, and the crime situation has improved. So we have decided to have online registration of guns," the Chief Minister said.

Calling it a "religious neutral scheme", he added, "One has to be indigenous and an original inhabitant. Anyone whose three generations have stayed in India will be considered for this."

Government sources have indicated that Barpeta, Dhing, Dhubri, Jania, Morigaon, Nagaon, Rupahi, and South Salmara-Mankachar as some of the "vulnerable and remote areas".

The Opposition, however, has slammed the initiative, calling it "highly condemnable".

In May last year, the Assam Cabinet had decided to grant arms licences to "original inhabitants or indigenous Indian citizens" living in border and remote areas - a decision that the opposition parties including congress had criticised heavily claiming that it can lead to more fake encounters and extortion.