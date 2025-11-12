5 Arrested In Assam Over Controversial Posts On Delhi Blast

After the arrest of retired school principal Nazrul Islam Barbhuiya from Silchar by the Assam Police for making inflammatory remarks on the Delhi Red Fort blast, the police have now arrested five more individuals from different parts of the state.

The individuals arrested are: Mattiur Rahman (Darrang), Hassan Ali Mondal (Goalpara), Abdul Latif (Chirang), Wajhul Kamal (Kamrup) and Nur Amin Ahmed (Bongaigaon)

According to police sources, the arrests followed intensive surveillance of online activity aimed at preventing the spread of communal hatred and the glorification of terrorist acts.

The state police force has emphasised its determination to act swiftly against anyone using social media to provoke violence or undermine public order.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday linked those accused in the recent Delhi blast to religious extremism, warning that education alone cannot eliminate radical tendencies.

Speaking to the media in Guwahati, Chief Minister Sarma said, "Being educated can make a person more dangerous if there is a flaw in the mind," adding that even professionals such as doctors can turn towards extremism.

The explosion occurred on the evening of November 10, when a white Hyundai i20 car detonated near the Red Fort Metro Station on Netaji Subhash Marg, a densely trafficked area bordering both Red Fort and Chandni Chowk. The blast, powerful enough to damage multiple vehicles and shatter glass across nearby buildings.

