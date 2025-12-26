Assam To Approach High Court Over Evictions After Karbi Anglong Violence

Aiming to defuse tensions after days of violence, the Assam government has decided to petition the Gauhati High Court on January 5, seeking clarity on eviction issues linked to alleged encroachments on Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) and Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) land in West Karbi Anglong district.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the decision on Friday evening following a tripartite meeting held to address recent unrest. Clashes erupted earlier this week after members of the indigenous Karbi community began an indefinite hunger strike. They demanded the eviction of settlers accused of occupying VGR and PGR land-areas protected under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, which safeguards tribal land rights.

Friday's meeting at the Chief Minister's Office in Guwahati involved representatives of the state government, protest leaders, and the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC).

"Apart from moving the court, we have decided to withdraw all government offices from VGR and PGR land," the Chief Minister stated. "Nearly 8,000 bighas of land will be fenced, and a large-scale afforestation drive will be undertaken to restore green cover."

He further noted that the KAAC will cancel all trade licenses issued in VGR and PGR areas, and no fresh licenses will be granted. "Several important decisions have been taken to address the concerns raised by local residents. Another meeting will be held on January 16 or 17 to review progress," Sarma added.

The unrest followed a 16-day hunger strike by hundreds of locals, which turned violent on Monday after several protesters were reportedly detained. Protesters first torched the ancestral residence of KAAC Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang and later attacked police personnel. At least 60 officials, including Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Akhilesh Kumar Singh, sustained injuries.

On Tuesday, the violence escalated as mobs set fire to several shops. A differently abled man trapped inside one of the shops was killed, while an agitator injured in police firing later died in the hospital. Additional security forces were deployed, and the Army conducted flag marches to restore order. Assam Minister Ranoj Pegu later met with the agitators, assuring them that the Chief Minister would hold talks on December 26. Following this assurance, the hunger strike was called off.

The Chief Minister also announced that the family of the individual killed in police firing would receive a government job and Rs 10 lakh in compensation. Regarding the existing stay order on evictions, Sarma attributed the delay partly to the KAAC, alleging they had failed to submit a required affidavit to the High Court for nearly two years.

"The council claimed it did not have a copy of the notification, while locals said they possessed it. The document will now be submitted, and we are hopeful that the necessary evictions will proceed," he said.

Sarma added that illegal encroachments are not limited to grazing reserves but extend to various other categories of government land.